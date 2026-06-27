You Are A Terrorist If You Resist Data Centers & Israel's Infiltration Of Flock and AI Surveillance

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (6/24/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

Trump says Iran hit ship in Strait of Hormuz, violating ceasefire

(21) محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf on X: “America falsely claims our unfrozen assets will buy their agriculture. Interesting. The only crop we’re harvesting is what you planted: decades of mistrust. It’s organic, abundant, and homegrown. But apparently the US only exports GMO soybeans, broken promises and trash talks.” / X

(21) Eric Daugherty on X: “🚨 NOW: Sec. Marco Rubio stuns the world by achieving a PEACE FRAMEWORK directly with Lebanon and Israel The fighting will finally stop! Rubio will go down as the greatest secretary in U.S. history 🇺🇸 https://t.co/Pii71YhXzK” / X

Israel kills three in Lebanon as Rubio praises progress in Washington talks | Israel attacks Lebanon News | Al Jazeera

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 2 in Lebanon as Netanyahu Says Occupation Will Continue Indefinitely | Democracy Now!

(21) The Spectator Index on X: “BREAKING: Axios reports the US has conducted strikes near the Strait of Hormuz” / X

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Mexican Government Delays Biometric Registration Deadline After Massive Public Resistance - The Last American Vagabond

Data center proposed in South Nashville, TN

DC Blox’s proposed 24-acre data center near Nashville Zoo could be blocked by moratorium - DCD

Data centers draw massive opposition at commission meeting - Nashville Banner

Metro Planning Commission backs two bills on data centers - Nashville Banner

(21) The Tennessee Holler on X: “NASHVILLE: “This building is vested. We are going to build it there. We already have the permits in hand.” Paid @DCBLOXinc rep/attorney Doug Sloan says the data center will go up next to the zoo despite the blowback and basically the whole city opposing it. 🦓🦒 https://t.co/SDeijKrjiC” / X

Say Yes to Nashville Zoo, Say NO to the Proposed Data Center

(21) Slow News Day on X: “That still means there’s over 2000 data centers. Reject them all, tear down the facilities, & bring it back to pastureland” / X

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(21) CatherineAnne on X: “🚨Darren Blanchard arrested at Claremore Data Center meeting! From what I can gather (I was not there) it seems they get 3 minutes to speak. To me it seems they start his time early-he also wanted to reclaim some time due to applause. His time expires but he tries to finish https://t.co/kawmgTU6ev” / X

City of Claremore City Council Meeting 2-17-26 6:00pm - YouTube

(20+) Video | Facebook

7 in 10 Americans oppose data centers being built in their communities - The Washington Post

US Law Enforcement Warns of ‘Anti-Tech Extremism’ as AI Hatred Grows | WIRED

SITE Intelligence Group - Wikipedia

Rita Katz - Wikipedia

Search for International Terrorist Entities - Powerbase

Exclusive: Leaked Documents Show Surviellance of Data Center Protests

Data Centers Push Power Bills Up 76% on Largest US Grid, Report Shows - Bloomberg

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “If you see a helicopter towing one of these over your neighborhood, bad news: your town is getting a data center. They’re running airborne electromagnetic surveys to map groundwater in the area. TRANSLATION: figuring out how much water they can divert before people notice. https://t.co/kJSEi1tFxX” / X

(21) The Green Dragon Tavern on X: “@elonmusk Elon is now trying to gaslight us into pretending like data centers are a good thing for our country.” / X

S.4214 - 119th Congress (2025-2026): Artificial Intelligence Data Center Moratorium Act | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

(21) Liz Churchill on X: “Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna calls out China for their war on AI as they use Bots and Foreign Actors to do so… “The CCP has launched an all out war against American AI. The divide we are seeing in this Country is largely driven by bots and paid actors violating FARA” https://t.co/bjzUZEpJXn” / X

(21) Shadow of Ezra on X: “The CEO of BlackRock, Larry Fink, admits that the trillions of dollars being used to build data centers and power grids will come from ordinary people’s savings accounts and pension funds, and says it is mandatory. He says America needs trillions in AI infrastructure spending, https://t.co/YFlKK8tVHw” / X

Trump appoints Bondi to White House AI panel

Argentina Moves to Legalize “Non-Human Corporations” Run by AI

Javier Milei: Argentina invites AI to free itself

(21) Luiza Jarovsky, PhD on X: “🚨 The legal blueprint proposed by the Argentinian President @JMilei is the world’s most RADICAL deregulatory approach to AI. And it doesn’t stop there: The “agentic corporation” he is proposing, a new non-human corporation fully operated by AI agents or robots, will be the https://t.co/Ca8zUSEyDi” / X

(21) Geopolitics & Empire on X: “Algocracy! 🤖🏛️” / X

The Network State Coup And The Engineered Transition To “Tech Zionism”

Iain Davis Interview - The Technocratic Dark State & The Network State Agenda

What’s Really Behind Peter Thiel’s Panicked Move to Argentina | The Nation

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The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?

Trump’s Leaked AI Government Plans, Trump Mobile & The Expected False Flag To Justify Iran War

MAGA Congresswoman Caught Using AI to Write National Security Bill | The New Republic

Trump team leaks AI plans in public GitHub repository

AI.GOV

GitHub is Leaking Trump’s Plans to ‘Accelerate’ AI Across Government

AI.Gov | President Trump’s AI Strategy and Action Plan

(21) Reclaim The Net on X: “The White House will reportedly block states from making their own AI laws and, in exchange, it’s indirectly backing a national age verification push. So to post online you’d upload a government ID or do a face scan through the Kids Online Safety Act and the NO FAKES Act...” / X

(21) Aaron Rupar on X: “Brooke Rollins says DHS wants to put “AI on drones” to detect screwworm https://t.co/8PQJYKDtxO” / X

Reflecting Pool fence and AI surveillance installed after Trump blames ‘vandals’ - Raw Story

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(21) Slow News Day on X: “Flock’s social media team is desperately trying to figure out how to disable community notes along with the comments Flock systems are unwanted, unneeded, unsuccessful, & undermine every single core concept of the constitution They have a 2.8% success rate finding criminals” / X

(21) DeFlock on X: ““You will not speak on Flock tonight.” That is what residents were reportedly told when they showed up to oppose surveillance cameras. If residents cannot question public surveillance at a public meeting, that tells you why they were questioning it. https://t.co/XredOxO2ui” / X

(21) Wall Street Apes on X: “This is horrifying Man is suing multiple law enforcement agencies over a wrongful arrest Artificial intelligence was used and it falsely identified him as a suspect trying to lure a child to a restaurant The AI even said he was a 93% match. This is so extremely dangerous to be https://t.co/zRpkdLbGgx” / X

Ottawa’s police chief is warning officers to stop using government databases to look up women - YouTube

Shlomi Lior | LinkedIn

Shlomi Lior | LinkedIn

Shlomi Lior | LinkedIn

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(21) Flock on X: “@JOKAQARMY1 Flock has no association with SignalTrace.” / X

This Company Will Add Phone, AirPod, and Smartwatch Trackers to License Plate Readers

(21) Jason Bassler on X: “”I’ll just hack the in-cabin monitoring”... No you won’t. 👇 https://t.co/cEDEijDEYu” / X

(21) Ken Klippenstein on X: “🚨 Asked if they’re keeping a database of American citizens, Homeland Secretary Markwayne Mullin replies: “That’s already out there.” https://t.co/0WeHNhbQQb” / X

ELSAG Integrated Signal Intelligence Platform

Aerospace, Defence and Security

Leonardo (company) - Wikipedia

Veteran tells Ames council he fears Israeli‑owned Flock cameras and urges local boycott solidarity | Citizen Portal

Max Cohen - DRS RADA Technologies

Dov (Dubi) Sella - DRS RADA Technologies

Alon Amitay - DRS RADA Technologies

Ilan Wittenberg - DRS RADA Technologies

Who Profits - The Israeli Occupation Industry - Leonardo S.p.A

Leonardo signs two agreements with Israeli Innovation Authority and Ramot Tel Aviv University in the field of innovation

Strategy

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(21) Max Blumenthal on X: “An Israeli spy was caught stealing trade secrets from a US company He was released on time served and sent back to Israel” / X

(21) tinfoilhatgirl82 on X: “@TLAVagabond @SkepticResident Now Candace Owens is playing this clip on her show. Interesting how when she plays it everyone acts like this is new. Frustrating” / X

How Israel’s Mossad tricked Hezbollah into buying explosive pagers | 60 Minutes - YouTube

The Obvious Israeli Infiltration Of The US Government Is Now Acceptable To Acknowledge, Ask Why

(21) Abier on X: “I’m dead 😂😂😂 “The atmosphere Israeli awkward” 😂 https://t.co/ewS6QPDZmG” / X

(22) Ryan Rozbiani on X: “CONFIRMED, TRUMP ATTACKED IRAN 🇺🇸🇮🇷 CENTCOM Bombs Iran’s Coast, Then Calls Itself the Peacekeeper U.S. Central Command struck Iranian missile sites, drone storage, and coastal radar on June 26, claiming retaliation for a drone hit on the Singapore-flagged Ever Lovely. CENTCOM https://t.co/lfLu78CwgJ” / X

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

BlackRock’s Larry Fink abruptly becomes a part of Trump’s inner circle. How’d he get there?

Larry Fink phoned Trump directly to pitch BlackRock’s Panama deal | Fortune

How Larry Fink (and Donald Trump) saved Davos | Semafor

Trump invites Elon Musk, Tim Cook, Larry Fink for Xi China summit

BlackRock CEO Fink letter: Trump accounts may be ‘significant step’

(21) Robbie Harvey on X: “Man caught speeding by AI Traffic Camera goes off on City Council. “I wasn’t even in Pensacola!” This is Jacob Rockwell speaking at a recent Pensacola City Council meeting about a red-light camera ticket he received. Problem is he was 25 miles away in another state. Now listen https://t.co/mrBbthut7H” / X

Meet Your Digital Twin: This AI Model Can Predict Your Future Health – and Help You Change It | Weizmann USA

The Prince and The Spy - The Last American Vagabond

Israel Blurs the Line Between Defense Apparatus and Local Cybersecurity Hub - CTech

Israel’s Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack

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