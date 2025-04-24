The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pete Lincoln's avatar
Pete Lincoln
3d

Why isn't Gaza simply reporting All Cause Mortality instead of trying to discern how they died (like with COVID). Excess Deaths compared to pre-10/7 have to be off the charts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
3d

Here's the problem. Israel and Hamas both have axes to grind to get world support so neither sides data's can be trusted. This is esp true in today's WEF controlled misinfo world. What to do? I would consider UN data as there are of two persuasions - wanting to follow WEF Bilderberg NWO nonsense but at same time actively Pro Islam. Maybe?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture