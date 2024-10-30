In 7 days Americans will be asked to choose between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump as their next leader for the coming 4 years. While much has been written and spoken about why Americans should choose one of these candidates, this article (and the one after it) are aimed at offering potential voters reasons NOT to support either candidate.

Since Kamala Harris is already in the White House and a heartbeat away from the Presidency, let's start with her.

Here are 4 reasons NOT to vote for Kamala Harris:

COVID1984 and Vaccine Propaganda

As the Vice President during the Biden Administration, Kamala Harris shares the blame for the disastrous policies that were implemented by the Biden Administration. Of course, some of these policies were started by Donald Trump but they were expanded under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The Biden-Harris COVID-19 policy was to "implement mask mandates nationwide by working with governors and mayors". Specifically, they called for "every Governor" to make masks mandatory in their state.

When it came to the COVID shots, Harris was initially an "anti-vaxxer", stating that she did not trust Trump and would hesitate to take a vaccine from his administration. Of course, once in office she changed her mind and became a propagandist for the exact same injections.

On June 14, 2021, Harris spoke at a "Vaccine Mobilization Event" in South Carolina discussing "misinformation" about the shots. She repeatedly claimed they were "safe" and "effective".

"And I know there are folks out there who aren’t saying they won’t get the vaccine; what they’re saying is they’re just not sure. And a lot of that has to do with the misinformation, or maybe the lack of correct information," Harris stated. "And so people may question the safety and the efficacy of the vaccine. They may have heard things that aren’t quite true."

Harris repeatedly attempted to convince black communities -- who were rightfully skeptical of the injections after a lifetime of government experiments taking advantage of minority groups -- that there were no health concerns relating to the product. She also repeated the lie that the injections would protect Americans.

"So, the vaccines — let me say it again — are safe. They are safe. And they are free. And they are effective. And it is that simple," Harris stated in June 2021. "If you are vaccinated, you are protected. If your community is vaccinated, COVID rates in your community will go down."

In early October 2024 it was reported that employees of her 2024 Presidential campaign are expected to be "up to date" with all COVID-19 shots and boosters.

Additionally, while Democrats have attempted to rewrite history, Harris did not play a role in reopening schools during COVID-19, and it was in mostly Democratic areas where schools remained closed the longest.

Social Media Censorship

Kamala Harris has a history of calling for government intervention in social media platforms. In 2019, while speaking with CNN, the then-Senator discussed Donald Trump's threatening of witnesses using his Twitter account. In this conversation she made it clear that she believes the federal government should interfere in social media.

"When you're talking about Donald Trump, he has 65 million Twitter followers. He has proven himself to be willing to obstruct justice," Harris stated. "And we're talking about a private corporation, Twitter, that has terms of use, and as far as I'm concerned and I think most people would say, including members of Congress who he has threatened, that he has lost his privileges and it should be taken down."

She continued by advocating for government intervention not only on Twitter but across social media.

"The bottom line is that you can't say that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter. The same rule has to apply, which is that there has to be a responsibility that is placed on these social media sites to understand their power. They are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without any level of oversight or regulation, and that has to stop."

As mentioned above, the Biden-Harris Administration also spoke against what they deemed as "misinformation" and made direct efforts to pressure social media companies to silence Americans who questioned COVID-19 policies such as masking, social distancing, quarantines, so-called vaccination efforts, and lockdown orders.

The Biden Administration’s programs to manipulate social media have come to be know as the Censorship-Industrial Complex. The U.S. House of Representatives’ Committee on the Judiciary and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government released a lengthy report detailing the actions taken by the Biden Administration and social media companies.

“This interim report details the months long campaign by the Biden White House to coerce large companies, namely Meta (parent company of Facebook), Alphabet (parent company of YouTube), and Amazon, to censor books, videos, posts, and other content online. By the end of 2021, Facebook, YouTube, and Amazon changed their content moderation policies in ways that were directly responsive to criticism from the Biden Administration,” the report states.

The report says the impact of the censorship was “devastating”.

“By suppressing free speech and intentionally distorting public debate in the modern town square, ideas and policies were no longer fairly tested and debated on their merits.”

In late August 2024, Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee that senior officials from the Biden Administration repeatedly pressured Facebook to censor certain COVID-19 content, including humor and satire. Zuckerberg’s letter stated that he regretted not speaking up sooner.

Shortly after the letter was made public, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Chairwoman Nancy Mace called on President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to provide all White House communications with social media companies and between federal employees about efforts to pressure social media platforms to censor online content.

As of October 2024, Harris has not apologized for the censorship efforts.

Zionist Supporter

While Harris has often stopped short of completely embracing Israel's genocide of Palestinians, make no mistake, she is in full support of funding Israel and allowing them to murder men, women, and children.

When she met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in July she generated some controversy by delivering remarks afterwards which called for "this war to end" in a way which "the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can exercise their right to freedom, dignity, and self-determination."

"What has happened in Gaza over the past nine months is devastating — the images of dead children and desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, sometimes displaced for the second, third, or fourth time," Harris stated. "We cannot look away in the face of these tragedies. We cannot allow ourselves to become numb to the suffering. And I will not be silent."



While her words were a stronger rebuke of Israel's actions than anything heard from Trump -- and Netanyahu was reportedly upset by the comments -- she continues to support Israel more broadly. Just this week her husband Doug Emhoff, who is Jewish, attempted to convince voters that his wife's support for Israel was "in her soul".

Harris' support for Israel and mild criticisms have created a schism within the Democratic Party, and the American left more broadly, as activists refuse to line up behind her, even if it costs her the election. Harris is struggling to gain support from Arab-Americans and, despite receiving endorsements from the editorial boards of left-leaning magazines like the Nation, interns and lower level employees at the outlet have openly criticized her inaction.



Backed by the Bilderberg Group

Kamala Harris' campaign for President is being supported by two members of the infamous and mysterious Bilderberg Group -- Eric Schmidt and Alex Karp.

Eric Schmidt is the former CEO of Google and former board member of, and advisor to, Alphabet Inc, the parent company of Google. Schmidt is generally seen as an expert on Artificial Intelligence, having written the book The Age of AI: And Our Human Future with Henry Kissinger, the now-deceased former U.S. Secretary of State and accused war criminal.

Eric Schmidt is also currently a Steering Committee Member of the secretive Bilderberg Group. He attended the latest meeting in May 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Schmidt is a long time Democratic Party funder. Although he has donated to Republicans as well, his donations tend to favor Democratic Party candidates. In 2020 and 2022 alone he donated millions of dollars to Democratic Party candidates. In 2014, Schmidt participated in a task force aimed at helping the Democratic establishment better understand how to win elections.

Schmidt has donated heavily to the Presidential campaign of Harris. CNN recently reported that Schmidt donated $2 million to Senate Majority PAC through the “dark money” organization Majority Forward.

According to a report from Forbes, Schmidt has donated as much as $3 million to Harris. Interestingly, Schmidt’s political contributions came after the urging of Reid Hoffman, a technology investor and billionaire co-founder of LinkedIn. Hoffman, a former associate of Jeffrey Epstein who is also known for his funding of disinformation tactics, wrote an op-ed for The New York Times calling on Silicon Valley to “get behind” Harris.

Harris is also supported by Alex Karp, the co-founder of the infamous private surveillance firm Palantir Technologies Inc. Karp co-founded Palantir with fellow technocrat Peter Thiel with the assistance of two rounds of investment from CIA’s venture capital firm In-Q-Tel.

Karp is also a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group along with Schmidt.

While Karp has mostly stayed out of politics in the public sphere, last month he told the NYT that he was now supporting Kamala Harris. Details of the financial contributions made by Karp to Harris have not been made public.

Can She Be Trusted?

These four points only scratch the surface of the many concerning aspects of Kamala Harris' history and plans for a potential presidency. For a deeper look at some of the concerns expressed by American voters see my tweet asking for criticisms of Harris' policies.

As I've outlined in previous reporting, she is also backed by billionaire technocrats who have very different agendas than the average Democratic voter, or even the average American. Harris has a history of being a hard-nosed prosecutor, a politician who attempts to appease all sides, a Vice President who was often absent and failed in her duties, a supporter of censorship and government mandates over Americans' bodies, and, finally, a puppet for the people bankrolling her campaigns.

A vote for Kamala Harris will not lead America to liberty and will not provide prosperity for Americans.

However, lest our readers believe this is an endorsement for her opponent, stay tuned for our next piece "Four Reasons NOT to Vote for Donald Trump".