Shelly
1d

This group panel was excellent ❤️ just as I had thought that it would be. I'm not going to lie, I wholeheartedly agree with James Corbett, Whitney Webb and Ryan Cristian the most. Ai is purely poisonous, at least what the intentions are that they have been pushing for, actually executing in real time. (( BIG sigh )) How do we really hault something so advanced, so dangerous, and SO powerfully connected through powerful people, influence, and endless money. Idhk...😌 I have ideas. Non violent legal ideas, too. Something that they aren't use to.

Thank you, everyone, for an excellent discussion!

God bless ❤️

Paddy McQueenie
2d

Well I’m sorry AI is becoming more and more advanced and Humans under 50 find it an essential tool, Ahhh well after 60 years of listening to RICH influencers (god I HATE this fucking term) blaming My Generation for being Born as we are now taking our own money from the Poor Students and Young Dudes it’s nice to know that their Generation will probably be the Harbingers of the End of Human Life. Rubbish they will shout we have AI under control! Really do you have it as under control as the 1980’ Generation had the School Age Children after the Banning of Corporal Punishment for Misbehaving and as under control of the Liberal Forced Teaching of Sexual Activity of 5 Year Old Children who instead of learning History were being taught about how to have sex when they grew up I wonder how this worked out then. These Idiots destroyed this Country not the Baby Boomers all the we know best nanny state luvvies New Labour Blair and his Corrupt Right Wing Government finished off what His Political Hero Thatcher Started and now We have Starmer with a Cabinet of Front Benchers all Lovers of Thatcher Blair and New Labour. Britain has been Ruled over by Totalitarian Governments from 1984- until now 2025 they have told the gullible how to live their lives told them what was good for them and what is not and keeping them and us the Wide Awake Free Thinkers who refused to listen to their Propaganda Bullshit in Poverty whilst making Themselves their Families and Friends RICH Beyond Their Wildest Dreams.

