IMA: Artificial Intelligence And Its Influence On Research/Investigation
Independent Media Alliance
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on artificial intelligence and the many ways that it is influencing or entirely changing research and investigation, as well as the world at large. There are many powerful benefits that can come from utilizing AI in research and very serious concerns many of us share about the potential downsides to its use as well. We will be taking an objective look at both the concerns and benefits. Far too many seem to be taking the responses of AI chat bots at face value, with little or no interrogation, due to those behind their creation. Others will outright dismiss a data point due to its AI origin with no further investigation, for the same reason. Today we will discuss how this tool is being used, how it may be influencing those who use it, and whether this AI future is indeed inevitable.
(2) Decentralization in Action: Odysee Welcomes the Independent Media Alliance to Portal
In Defense of "Doing Your Own Research"
(22) Ruth Ann on X: "@hackableanimal I’ll add 2 short clips from tonight’s program…it went against everything he’s told us as his audience, he was the only one that I’ve faithfully followed in the past year or two on it! I feel sad to even have to talk about it, but it’s very important!! https://t.co/OVE9DIj7pj" / X
Considerations for the Use of Artificial Intelligence To Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological Products | FDA
(21) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "🚨I call for an immediate suspension of any regulatory authorizations or approvals that relied on AI-processed data until independent review is completed. FDA published guidance on Use of Artificial Intelligence to Support Regulatory Decision-Making for Drug and Biological" / X
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism
RFK Jr.'s autism study to amass medical records of many Americans - CBS News
UK gov't publishes controversial NHS COVID-19 contracts with Palantir, Faculty, Google, and Microsoft | AI Business
Brook Jackson Interview - Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss
Gain-Of-Function Head Fake, Epstein List Lie & The New Supercharged Biometric Surveillance Database
Hart Attack: How DHS’s massive biometrics database will supercharge surveillance and threaten rights – Surveillance Resistance Lab
DOGE’s infiltration into core of federal biometrics management sets off alarms | Biometric Update
US pushes nations facing tariffs to approve Musk's Starlink, Washington Post reports | Reuters
'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite Network
Elon Musk’s Most Alarming Power Grab - NewsBreak
Welcome to the Palantir World Order
Palantir Partners with the Department of Defense on Controversial AI Project Maven
Leaked: Palantir’s Plan to Help ICE Deport People
Palantir Is Helping DOGE With a Massive IRS Data Project | WIRED
Palantir’s ImmigrationOS fuels Trump administration’s immigrant removal agenda | Biometric Update
Musk's xAI joins TWG Global, Palantir for AI push in financial sector | Reuters
The Great Palantir Reset, American's Constitutional Decline & The Partisan End Game
Zowe Smith Interview - COVID Surveillance, Palantir & The Transition To Total Information Awareness
‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza
‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza
Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg
WikiLeaks on X: "The open letter released by 13 former Palantir employees is damning, not for anything it says, but for everything it doesn’t. https://t.co/811o8ycOFm" / X
The Impending Future Of AI-Government - But Who Controls The AI?
Independent Media Alliance Archives - The Last American Vagabond
Trump administration scraps Biden-era plan to limit sale of Americans' personal data | Reuters
NSF, NIH and FDA support research in digital twin technology for biomedical applications | NSF - National Science Foundation
We Need to Talk About Search | The Corbett Report
Google’s Selfish Ledger is an unsettling vision of Silicon Valley social engineering | The Verge
Episode 473 – Algocracy: Government for the New World Order | The Corbett Report
DOGE: Is Efficiency a Gateway to Technocracy?
This group panel was excellent ❤️ just as I had thought that it would be. I'm not going to lie, I wholeheartedly agree with James Corbett, Whitney Webb and Ryan Cristian the most. Ai is purely poisonous, at least what the intentions are that they have been pushing for, actually executing in real time. (( BIG sigh )) How do we really hault something so advanced, so dangerous, and SO powerfully connected through powerful people, influence, and endless money. Idhk...😌 I have ideas. Non violent legal ideas, too. Something that they aren't use to.
Thank you, everyone, for an excellent discussion!
God bless ❤️
Well I’m sorry AI is becoming more and more advanced and Humans under 50 find it an essential tool, Ahhh well after 60 years of listening to RICH influencers (god I HATE this fucking term) blaming My Generation for being Born as we are now taking our own money from the Poor Students and Young Dudes it’s nice to know that their Generation will probably be the Harbingers of the End of Human Life. Rubbish they will shout we have AI under control! Really do you have it as under control as the 1980’ Generation had the School Age Children after the Banning of Corporal Punishment for Misbehaving and as under control of the Liberal Forced Teaching of Sexual Activity of 5 Year Old Children who instead of learning History were being taught about how to have sex when they grew up I wonder how this worked out then. These Idiots destroyed this Country not the Baby Boomers all the we know best nanny state luvvies New Labour Blair and his Corrupt Right Wing Government finished off what His Political Hero Thatcher Started and now We have Starmer with a Cabinet of Front Benchers all Lovers of Thatcher Blair and New Labour. Britain has been Ruled over by Totalitarian Governments from 1984- until now 2025 they have told the gullible how to live their lives told them what was good for them and what is not and keeping them and us the Wide Awake Free Thinkers who refused to listen to their Propaganda Bullshit in Poverty whilst making Themselves their Families and Friends RICH Beyond Their Wildest Dreams.