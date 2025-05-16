The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

Not surprised by the fake ass Maha movement.

RFK as HHS secretary could stop the emergency which his predecessor extended to 2029. People are still being injured or killed by Remdesevir which is empowered by this "emergency"!

https://brownstone.org/articles/why-are-hospitals-still-using-remdesivir/

No excuse when he can stop it without the need of Congress and there's clear evidence that covid is not an emergency. (Btw anthrax is still emergency last I remember... Think about why they don't stop these, for the next hype.)

https://sashalatypova.substack.com/p/open-letter-to-the-hhs-secretary

The Means siblings are far from trustworthy.

https://debbielerman.substack.com/p/the-means-psy-op-continued

Also we got Makary promoting using models instead of actual real testing.

That's not right. Models are easily manipulated and this only benefits pharma. Also they want to do placebo testing but on NEW vaccines. Old ones continue as if they're safe!

https://robc137.substack.com/p/allergic-to-bullshit

MAHA seems to be a limited hangout these days.

It keeps people hopeful and waiting while they keep having excuses.

https://www.wikispooks.com/wiki/Limited_hangout

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
denise ward's avatar
denise ward
1dEdited

So the EPA wants to keep poisoning children? Why are people still paying taxes to have a government that only works for corporations. The government too is a corporation. And everybody listens to them and obeys their directives. Except the few who are doing a stellar job. If only more and more people offloaded the government and we start transacting with each other and bring business more to our local area. I am so fed up with this issue. Who the hell wants to drink fluoride? By what logic would anyone go by for contaminating our water? There is no rhyme or reason for it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture