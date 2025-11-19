IMA: The Growing Control Grid & The Prophets Of Technocracy

Today, the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing the bipartisan control grid agenda and the numerous steps toward its implementation that have been taken since our last IMA panel on the topic. We explore the growing public awareness of the agenda’s truly bipartisan nature, as well as how specific wedge issues are deliberately weaponized to sow strife and division—often as a distraction from the rapid and alarming deterioration of our freedoms and quality of life. The discussion also covers the government’s efforts to manipulate or coerce the population into voluntarily accepting what many perceive as a dystopian future, along with the technological advancements that may already be deployed to eliminate meaningful choice altogether. It is becoming increasingly clear that a growing number of Americans are not only awakening to the problem but are actively working to expose it and sound the alarm.
