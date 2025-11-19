The Last American Vagabond Substack

IMA: The Growing Control Grid & The Prophets Of Technocracy

Today, the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing the bipartisan control grid agenda and the numerous steps toward its implementation that have been taken since our last IMA panel on the topic. We explore the growing public awareness of the agenda’s truly bipartisan nature, as well as how specific wedge issues are deliberately weaponized to sow strife and division—often as a distraction from the rapid and alarming deterioration of our freedoms and quality of life. The discussion also covers the government’s efforts to manipulate or coerce the population into voluntarily accepting what many perceive as a dystopian future, along with the technological advancements that may already be deployed to eliminate meaningful choice altogether. It is becoming increasingly clear that a growing number of Americans are not only awakening to the problem but are actively working to expose it and sound the alarm.

Source Links:

IMA Archives - The Last American Vagabond

IMA: Digital ID - The Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid

Book Review: The Technocratic Dark State by Iain Davis | Solari Report

Pushback against Local—and Locally Funded—Surveillance | Solari Report

BritCard UK Digital ID - Reality Check Radio - Iain Davis

Search Results for “digital ID” – OffGuardian

This Might be The Most Important Report on Digital ID’s You Need to See! - The Conscious Resistance Network

New Tab

Trump Administration: Digital Control Grid Coming Together at High Speed | Solari Report

Briefing for State Leaders: The Digital Control Grid: How Long Before the Frog Hits the Boiling Point? with Ryan Cristián – Video Presentation Now Available | Solari Report

The Technocratic Tiptoe - The Last American Vagabond

Iain Davis - The Disillusioned Blogger

New Tab

Data Center Map - Colocation, Cloud and Connectivity

Michigan selected for OpenAI Stargate data center; Gov. Whitmer calls it “largest investment” in state history - CBS Detroit

Tiny backwater town in North Carolina will help fuel world’s AI revolution - with enough quartz to power entire $530bn semi-conductor global industry | Daily Mail Online

Texas AI Data centers water consumption: Texas AI centers guzzle 463 million gallons, now residents are asked to cut back on showers - The Economic Times

Unquenchable Thirst – Texas Data Centers Consume 50 Billion Gallons Of Water As State Grapples With Historic Drought

New Tab

Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism

Trump Admin Leans Into Self-Amplifying mRNA (SamRNA) Under Guise Of Ending mRNA & RNA In Food

Self-Amplifying mRNA COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Superior Results

Arcturus Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation | Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s COMIRNATY® Receives U.S. FDA Approval for Adults 65 and Older and Individuals Ages 5 through 64 at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19 | Pfizer

New Tab

The Technocratic Trump Administration

The Technocratic Trump Administration: The Zionist Infiltration Expands

New Tab

Inside The Trump Administration’s “Master Plan” For Gaza Regime Change

GAZA-Great-Trust-Plan.pdf

Trump’s Warp Speed, CDC’s Jim O’Neill, Transhumanism & Gaza “Freedom Cities” (Technocratic Dystopia)

UN Security Council Adopts Resolution Placing Gaza Under Control of US-Led Board - News From Antiwar.com

New Tab

‘Your animal life is over. Machine life has begun.’ The road to immortality | Science | The Guardian

Silicon Valley’s Tech Giants Have Become Our New Gods. Here’s Why It’s Time to Defy Them - Sharp Magazine

The People Cheering for Humanity’s End - The Atlantic

Can Transhumanism Rescue The West From The Threat Of AI?

Opinion | Peter Thiel and the Antichrist - The New York Times

Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump’s 2nd Administration

Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

New Tab

Real ID, Voter ID & Digital ID: The Future of American Identification

New Tab

Find Nearby ALPRs | DeFlock

Eyes On Flock - Aggregating Flock Safety Transparency Portal Data

New Tab

WO2020060606A1 - Cryptocurrency system using body activity data - Google Patents

Compulsory moral bioenhancement should be covert - PubMed

Is Smart Dust Already In Use On The Population & Was “COVID-19” An Attempted Experimental Next Step?

Infertility Risks Of COVID-19 Injections, Spike Protein Shedding & Pfizer Is Self-Amplifying

