IMA: Digital ID - The Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.
Source Links:
The Future of the Internet: A Global Digital ID Report
DHS proposes biometrics expansion for immigrants, dropping age restrictions and requiring biometrics from some US citizens - Nextgov/FCW
DHS wants more biometric data - even from citizens • The Register
James Corbett Interview - COVID-19 Censorship, Technocracy & The Amazing Country Of Digital Gulag
Episode 415 - The Global Digital ID Prison | The Corbett Report
The Only REAL Solution to Digital ID - #SolutionsWatch | The Corbett Report
The BritCard Psyop: What Is True Digital ID in the UK? – OffGuardian
Quick Take…Are Digital IDs coming piecemeal? – OffGuardian
You searched for Digital ID - The Conscious Resistance Network
Derrick Broze Interview - The Slow Change Into Digital ID, Budding Technocracy & A Fluoride Win - The Last American Vagabond
Who is Driving the Digital ID Trend in the United States?
Derrick Broze Interview - Impending Future Of Social Credit, Social Impact Investing & Digital IDs
The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid (Independent Media Alliance) - The Conscious Resistance Network
Hakeem Anwar: Preparing for Life Under Digital ID
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.