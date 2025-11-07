The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

IMA: Digital ID - The Linchpin Of The Technocratic Control Grid

Written by Ryan Cristián
Nov 07, 2025

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.

Source Links:

The Future of the Internet: A Global Digital ID Report

DHS proposes biometrics expansion for immigrants, dropping age restrictions and requiring biometrics from some US citizens - Nextgov/FCW

DHS wants more biometric data - even from citizens • The Register

James Corbett Interview - COVID-19 Censorship, Technocracy & The Amazing Country Of Digital Gulag

Episode 415 - The Global Digital ID Prison | The Corbett Report

The Only REAL Solution to Digital ID - #SolutionsWatch | The Corbett Report

The BritCard Psyop: What Is True Digital ID in the UK? – OffGuardian

Quick Take…Are Digital IDs coming piecemeal? – OffGuardian

You searched for Digital ID - The Conscious Resistance Network

Derrick Broze Interview - The Slow Change Into Digital ID, Budding Technocracy & A Fluoride Win - The Last American Vagabond

Who is Driving the Digital ID Trend in the United States?

Derrick Broze Interview - Impending Future Of Social Credit, Social Impact Investing & Digital IDs

The Fast-Approaching Digital Control Grid (Independent Media Alliance) - The Conscious Resistance Network

AM Wake Up | Substack

Hakeem Anwar: Preparing for Life Under Digital ID

