Dave DeCamp Interview - The Impending US Regime Change Of Venezuela & The Rising Global Agenda

Joining me today is Dave DeCamp of Antiwar.com, here to discuss the alarming rise in unauthorized US strikes on what the US government claims are Venezuelan “narco-terrorists”, yet some argue are merely fishing boats being unjustly targeted by the US for political purposes. The President of Colombia even publicly declared that one of the killed was a well-known fisherman and provided his evidence. We discuss the implications of these actions, and what might be driving them, both domestically as well as from a foreign policy perspective. We also discuss the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the false ceasefire offered by the US and Israel, and the failing effort to obfuscate the horrors they have both committed in occupied Palestine.
