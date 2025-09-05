The Last American Vagabond Substack

IMA: Preparing To Fight Back And Insulate Yourself From Technological Control

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond
Sep 05, 2025
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing the rapidly evolving technological world and the choices ahead of each and every one of us. We discuss the many ways in which our world -- for better or worse -- is changing around us, and how we can potentially effect that change and/or insulate ourselves from the parts that seem inevitable, while considering the pros and cons of leaning into the elements that could be used to fight back. We also discuss the many problems arising around this technological transition, how power structures are already rationalizing alarmingly authoritarian and dystopian control measures throughout, and what we can do to stop it.

