James Corbett Interview - Wordpress Plugin Connected To Large Email Data Leak, Yet Few Discuss It

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Aug 12, 2025
5
11
Share
Transcript

Joining me once again is James Corbett, here to discuss a very important story regarding a recent plugin vulnerability that was exposed by his supporters. This vulnerability allowed the email addresses of those using the plugin to be posted within the source code. No other sensitive information was leaked, and they have since secured the plugin with an update, but this still constituted a very large breach of security, be that accidental or not. We discuss the implications of this leak and whether or not this could be more than it seems. We also discuss the importance of personal security in the technocratic age and why -- regardless of the extent to which the government already spies on you -- everyone should take any and all actions they can to security their personal data.

Source Links:

The Corbett Report

Reportage – Essays on the New World Order – The new book by James Corbett

Data Leak at Corbett Report (and Many Other Sites)! | The Corbett Report

github.com

GiveWP Privacy Incident: What Happened and What's Next - GiveWP

Salting Your Data - #SolutionsWatch | The Corbett Report

How to Set Up An Email Alias - #SolutionsWatch | The Corbett Report

Twitter Still Using AU10TIX & Israeli Soldiers Arrested For Gang Rape Protected By Leadership

Episode 473 - Algocracy: Government for the New World Order | The Corbett Report

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

