Cory Hughes Interview - The Independent Media Token

Joining me today is Cory Hughes, here to discuss his new project that aims to fund those in the independent media, called the "Independent Media Token (IMT)". Most are aware of just how difficult it can be to successfully run a truly independent media platform, let alone do so in a way considered to be financially successful. Cory has created IMT in order to fill a much needed financial gap in the independent media field -- a gap that currently sees only the largest platforms, and those most willing to pull political punches when asked, gaining all the resources. Today we discuss what IMT can do to change this entirely manufactured financial choke point, and what you can do to support it.
Source Links:
A Warning From History: Hughes, Cory: 9798223339434: Amazon.com: Books
(14) Cory Hughes Bloody History (@BloodyHistory63) / X
Cory Huges Interview - Was Israel Behind The Assassination Of JFK?
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
