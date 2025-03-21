Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - The End Of The Kali Yuga (March 21st) & The Revolution Of Consciousness

Joining me today is researcher and author, Bibhu Dev Misra, here to discuss his book, Yuga Shift, which examines what is known as the Yuga Cycle, and how this ancient planetary cycle may be causing a massive shift in consciousness that is historically coupled with potentially cataclysmic events. We discuss what the Yuga Cycle is, how it relates to countless myths and religious beliefs throughout history, but also how in many ways it can be scientifically verified using anthropological evidence and observable fact. Today, it is not hard to recognize the almost dramatic shift in awareness to many classically held (and incorrect) beliefs, as well as the corresponding government-led violence in response. Few are unfamiliar with the recent and jarring agendas -- such as The Great Reset -- that left many wondering what had changed or what those in power knew that we did not. All of this, Bibhu argues, is related to, and can be explained by, the natural and recurring 24,000 year evolution of the Yuga Cycle.
YUGA SHIFT: THE END OF THE KALI YUGA & THE IMPENDING PLANETARY TRANSFORMATION by Bibhu Dev Misra | GoodreadsFour Signs that the Yuga Shift is already underway - Ancient Inquiries49 Yuga Cycle and AGN phases of black hole1.jpg (640×485)Ekpyrotic universe - Wikipedia(20+) Graham Hancock - Bibhu Dev Misra, author of YUGA SHIFT: The End of... | Facebook41 Precession of the Equinoxes Yuga Cycle.jpg (1400×1057)
