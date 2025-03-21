Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
11
19

Bibhu Dev Misra Interview - The End Of The Kali Yuga (March 21st) & The Revolution Of Consciousness

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond
Mar 21, 2025
11
19
Share
Transcript

Joining me today is researcher and author, Bibhu Dev Misra, here to discuss his book, Yuga Shift, which examines what is known as the Yuga Cycle, and how this ancient planetary cycle may be causing a massive shift in consciousness that is historically coupled with potentially cataclysmic events. We discuss what the Yuga Cycle is, how it relates to countless myths and religious beliefs throughout history, but also how in many ways it can be scientifically verified using anthropological evidence and observable fact. Today, it is not hard to recognize the almost dramatic shift in awareness to many classically held (and incorrect) beliefs, as well as the corresponding government-led violence in response. Few are unfamiliar with the recent and jarring agendas -- such as The Great Reset -- that left many wondering what had changed or what those in power knew that we did not. All of this, Bibhu argues, is related to, and can be explained by, the natural and recurring 24,000 year evolution of the Yuga Cycle.

Source Links:

YUGA SHIFT: THE END OF THE KALI YUGA & THE IMPENDING PLANETARY TRANSFORMATION by Bibhu Dev Misra | GoodreadsFour Signs that the Yuga Shift is already underway - Ancient Inquiries49 Yuga Cycle and AGN phases of black hole1.jpg (640×485)Ekpyrotic universe - Wikipedia(20+) Graham Hancock - Bibhu Dev Misra, author of YUGA SHIFT: The End of... | Facebook41 Precession of the Equinoxes Yuga Cycle.jpg (1400×1057)

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Last American Vagabond
Recent Episodes
Donald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats
  The Last American Vagabond
Vanessa Beeley Interview - Ethnic Cleansing In Syria Carried Out By US/Israeli-backed Extremists
  The Last American Vagabond
RFK Jr: Hero or Hypocrite?
  The Last American Vagabond
Charlie Robinson Interview - Two Party Criminality, AI-governance & Political Machinations
  The Last American Vagabond
Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things
  The Last American Vagabond
Charlie Robinson Interview - Trump Says US Will "Take Over Gaza" & The Future Of Independent Media
  The Last American Vagabond
Mark Goodwin Interview - Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?
  The Last American Vagabond