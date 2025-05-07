Brook Jackson Interview - Meet The New Boss, Same As The Old Boss

Joining me today is Brook Jackson, here to give us an update on her current lawsuit against the US Government regarding the Pfizer vaccine trial and the fraud she exposed within. Since the very first video interview Brook gave on this subject, which was with TLAV back in 2021, it has only become more clear that not only are the COVID-19 injections dangerous, but that many involved were aware of these risks. Since the moment Brook called attention to the fraud that she witnessed in the Pfizer/Ventavia vaccine trial, two things have happened; she has dedicated herself to seeking the truth, and fighting to make sure you see it as well (and lost much because of it); and the US government and Pfizer have circled the wagons, refusing to back down. In 2025, when the new US administration came into play, the hope was that something would shift. Unfortunately, a new response from the current administration regarding Brook's Lawsuit demonstrated very clearly that, sadly, nothing has changed. As Brook recently wrote: "Trump sides with Pfizer."
Source Links:
(20) Brook Jackson 💜 (@IamBrookJackson) / X
Brook Jackson Interview - Pfizer Whistleblower Exposes Cover Up Calling Vaccine Data Into Question
Brook Jackson Interview - Pfizer Reveals Concerns With 'Data Integrity' Vindicating Previous Claims
Brook Jackson Interview - Pfizer Trial Reveals Big Pharma (Includes FDA/CDC) Seen As Too Big To Fail
New Tab
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "🤡DOJ claims Pfizer’s “vaccine” is effective..NOT safe and effective and that fraud on the FDA aligns with public health policy. Where is @IfindRetards when you need him!" / X
9df0bc_f9c32cf5dc3d445f9bcfbeb175313324.pdf
9df0bc_f9c32cf5dc3d445f9bcfbeb175313324.pdf
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "🚨Trump sides with Pfizer! DOJ explained to the court that it has had continued access to the Pfizer vaccine clinical trial data and the vaccine is effective. Will post their legal brief later, but you guys have read the same lies for years now—nothing new to see there." / X
Trump DOJ "Sides With Pfizer" In Brook Jackson Lawsuit & Garcia Moved To Prison For Non Gang Members
(22) DR JANE RUBY™️ on X: "@barnes_law @TheJusticeDept @IamBrookJackson Sorry Robert but you've got it wrong. The Trump DOJ is covering for the DOD mass genocide operation that is still in full swing. It's time to hold Trump accountable and stop using the bad advisor excuse. If you don't look at the real problem you'll never find the real solution https://t.co/3VKxqMz3Ky" / X
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Where have all the Cowboy's gone? “DoD wants to pursue criminal case against Ventavia.” — former attorney, Joel Androphy, Feb 2021 Ventavia ran Pfizer’s clinical trial sites. I blew the whistle. The data was rigged. The injuries pile up, still. The lies became law. DoD saw https://t.co/Lr78JeK7zU" / X
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Biden covered for Fauci. Trump covered for Pharma. Two presidents, zero accountability!" / X
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Don’t ask why! Ask how many… times since 2000 the U.S. government has dismissed pharmaceutical fraud cases using the “we already knew about the fraud” excuse! 🧵 https://t.co/y13pc4k8Hm" / X
New Tab
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Don't mess with Tesla, folks! It won't be tolerated! Allow a giant like Pfizer to lie to the FDA so they get an EUA...they just ignore the full extent of the law." / X
(22) David Dayen on X: "Wow, Pam Bondi's financial disclosure shows that she worked directly for Pfizer doing "Legal Services," receiving some portion of $203,738 for the work. She did not disclose this to the Senate before this financial disclosure form came out. https://t.co/zm8ZJGIOOO https://t.co/4P19c9UM0t" / X
(22) Robert F. Kennedy Jr on X: "Donald Trump owns stock in Pfizer and J&J, who bought fancy tickets to his inauguration and placed pharma shills high in his administration. That’s how Washington works. It is not the exception, but the rule. It is a form of legalized bribery. https://t.co/rfENqkRqab" / X
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "As Secretary of HHS, RFK Jr. is now the legal client of the DOJ on all PREP Act, EUA & vaccine-related litigation. This means: DOJ represents him in court! He sets the policy! He decides whether PREP Act shields stand or fall! He has the power to end the COVID-19 emergency" / X
RFK Jr's Shocking MMR Vaccine Hypocrisy & His Startling Attack On Free Speech
RFK Pushes MMR Jab, Trump's Yemen War Crime, American Killed By Israel & Weaponized Deportation
New Tab
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "@miklynns Oh ok. Maybe read the EO from today and this https://t.co/ne4067FSFI 🤷♀️" / X
Recommended Policy Guidance for Departmental Development of Review Mechanisms for
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Pardon me!? You mean if the world gets Fauci’d again, there’s no penalty, no prison, not even a pink slip?" / X
(22) Luther ‘Ćyrus’ on X: "Breaking 🚨: The executive order includes provisions that allow GOF research to continue in the U.S. under stricter oversight, provided it adheres to new safety and transparency guidelines. It emphasizes maintaining U.S. innovation and readiness against biological threats, https://t.co/IObrUpkYCw" / X
Improving the Safety and Security of Biological Research – The White House
(22) Brook Jackson 💜 on X: "Here’s one thing that concerns me: The new EO does ban civilian funding for dangerous bio research—unless it’s for war games. The military can proceed if it's for “readiness” or “national security.” The U.S. government used 10 U.S.C. § 4022 to justify the Pfizer/BioNTech https://t.co/zbqWKMB3yF" / X
New Tab
(22) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: "We have opened Pandora's Box. These are all the mRNA products in the pipeline according to Grok. https://t.co/JpXt5j6s5E" / X
(22) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: "2024-2045 COVID shots for ages 6 months - 11 years are authorized under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) by the @US_FDA, not fully licensed, yet are on the @CDCgov pediatric schedule. https://t.co/vvcGGcQMDU" / X
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
Share this post