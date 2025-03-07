Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
5
10

Charlie Robinson Interview - Two Party Criminality, AI-governance & Political Machinations

The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
Mar 07, 2025
5
10
Share
Transcript

Joining me once again today is Charlie Robinson, here to discuss the chaos and political madness that has ensued just since last we spoke in February, but as most have come to recognize, in the current political fervor, that is a lifetime of both important developments and meaningless hype that overtakes the conversation for days on end. Charlie and I are going to be connecting on a recurring basis to do our best to break down the propaganda madness in a way that is digestible and by using source material that you can verify for yourself, as you always should.

Source Links:

(26) Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson (@macroaggressio3) / XMACROAGGRESSIONSPodcasts - Activist PostNew TabRFK Jr's Shocking MMR Vaccine Hypocrisy & His Startling Attack On Free Speech(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Guys, this has to be the final straw. How can MAHA or MAGA defend this? https://t.co/Qp2Vk2HbD6" / X(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Played again. #MAHA https://t.co/Yv16t4EHh1" / XNew Tab(13) Secretary Kennedy on X: "Anti-Semitism – like racism – is a spiritual and moral malady that sickens societies and kills people with lethalities comparable to history’s most deadly plagues. In recent years, the censorship and false narratives of woke cancel culture have transformed our great universities" / X(13) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Here's Trump saying he'll send the DoJ to campuses to stop antisemitism. What's that again about the Right protecting #FreeSpeech? This is the Woke Right (just like the Left) endorsing censorship of protected speech to stop "hate speech". How is that different? #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/BvELicPDUd" / X(13) Elise Stefanik on X: "Under President @realDonaldTrump, colleges and universities will be held accountable. Antisemitism and anti-Israel hate will not be tolerated on American campuses. Promises made, promises kept. @POTUS @realDonaldTrump @WhiteHouse https://t.co/h9nq1gVJRO" / XNew TabHow a future Gaza would look under Egypt's $53bn plan | Middle East EyeNew TabU.S. Marshals Service, Managing Billions of Seized Assets, Can't Say How Much Crypto It Holds(31) unusual_whales on X: "U.S. Marshals Service cannot account for billions of dollars’ worth of crypto, per CoinDesk." / XBlockchain 51% Attacks - Lessons Learned for Developers and Trading Platform Operators - Lexology(32) 7SEES on X: "I've been saying this was coming, but people just tell me I'm crazy. Everything everywhere will eventually be on Blockchain, and it won't be for freedom or transparency, it will be for control and only control. Begin setting up local networks for trading commodities now, https://t.co/ckTpJPtHDN" / XNew Tab‘It’s Infuriating’: Bondi Confirms All Epstein Files Are In, Details What Could Be Redacted | The Daily CallerFBI Refuses To Produce Evidence On Seth Rich Laptop | ZeroHedge‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in GazaPeter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - BloombergElection 2024: Zionist Technocrats vs Zionist Technocrats

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Last American Vagabond
Recent Episodes
Vanessa Beeley Interview - Ethnic Cleansing In Syria Carried Out By US/Israeli-backed Extremists
  The Last American Vagabond
RFK Jr: Hero or Hypocrite?
  The Last American Vagabond
Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things
  The Last American Vagabond
Charlie Robinson Interview - Trump Says US Will "Take Over Gaza" & The Future Of Independent Media
  The Last American Vagabond
Mark Goodwin Interview - Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?
  The Last American Vagabond
Mitch Burcham Interview - How The Government Commandeered Bitcoin & Its Decentralized Future
  The Last American Vagabond
Derrick Broze Interview - US Government Bio-Imperialism & Those Fighting For Actual Solutions
  The Last American Vagabond