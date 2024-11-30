Co-opting Freedom: The Bitcoin Sleight Of Hand & The New AI Control Structure

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the overlap of three main topics; the incoming Trump administration, Bitcoin as a potential strategic reserve, and artificial intelligence. Catherine Austin Fitts, Jason Bermas, Steve Poikonen and Ryan Cristian discuss the intersection of these three topics and what they mean for the future of Bitcoin, as well as the future of the United States and your individual freedom.
New TabBitcoin Whitepaper & PDF (+ Download)Bitcoin As Reserve Currency – A New Geopolitical ForceLummis Introduces Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Legislation » Senator Cynthia LummisThe delusions behind a bitcoin strategic reserveUsing Bitcoin and Stablecoins to Expand Dollar Dominance with Whitney Webb and Mark Goodwin – Solari ReportNew TabThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and Rumble‘Tone deaf’ — US moves $2B Silk Road BTC after Trump’s stockpile pledgeNew TabTrump Calls Central Bank Digital Currency ‘Very Dangerous’—After Vowing To Prohibit Fed’s ‘Digital Dollar’Trump Embraces the “Bitcoin-Dollar”, Stablecoins to Entrench US Financial HegemonyEarn and Borrow Crypto | World Liberty FinancialNew TabArtificial Neural Networks For Blockchain: A PrimerUAE blockchain-powered carbon tracking, trading platform seeks to achieve net zero emissions - CoinGeekNew Tab(11) David Icke on X: "What have I been warning? Rogan and AI billionaire Marc Andreesen, who has blocked me on X for whatever reason, both big mates with Musk, agree on the need for 'AI government' to replace politicians. This is straight off the pages of the Cult agenda and Musk is going to press for…" / XNew Tab‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in Gaza(9) Lowkey on X: "I have investigated the funders of Donald Trump's presidential campaign and found that the Israel lobby role is far bigger than has been reported. From former Israeli soldiers to lobbyists invested in Israeli intelligence firms, the extent is staggering. https://t.co/Wgf6hQU8eJ" / XNew Tab(11) Hosun on X: "Marc Andreessen just shocked the world on JRE. He revealed the government is: • Kicking people off banking networks • Using NGOs to do their dirty work • Secretly trying to control AI I took a day to digest it all... And these are the 11 things I can't stop thinking about: https://t.co/rduBE2Npkd" / X(6) Ben Averbook on X: ""If you thought social media censorship was bad, AI control will be 1000x worse. It's going to be the control layer for everything: Your kids' education, your loans, your front door." https://t.co/7oVksN6zR8" / X(6) Vivek Ramaswamy on X: "This is how the deep state works: when they can’t censor your speech or freeze your financial transactions directly, they pressure private companies that they regulate to do it through the back door instead. This is called fascism. The only right answer: SHUT IT DOWN." / X(8) Andrew Torba on X: "Thank you for mentioning Gab @joerogan. You might be surprised to learn that once we banned Israeli IP addresses the vast majority of this bot behavior you described stopped, because that's where it was coming from. They also tried spamming the site with porn, which we… https://t.co/opStrgKgtH" / X(9) Censored Men on X: "🇮🇱 The Israeli Chokehold on X Just Gets Worse Benjamin Netanyahu HIMSELF asked @elonmusk to have a meeting with the CEO of CHEQ (former Israeli intelligence Officer, Guy Tytunovich). In the meeting they discussed: - Palestine/Israel - Antisemitism - Misinformation - Bots on https://t.co/CNlJSgpwgW" / XNew TabNew Tab(3) TFTC on X: "AI company Genius Group adopts #Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset with plans to purchase $120M in BTC. "We see Bitcoin as being the primary store of value that will power these exponential technologies." https://t.co/gEo5O68Duo" / X(21) Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 on X: "Artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT have learned how to send #bitcoin payments. To put this in other words... Machines can pay other machines. https://t.co/1IchteTLze" / X(23) artificial intelliegnce and BTC - Search / XNew Tab(5) David Icke on X: "Oh yes, his 'freedom cities' are AI-controlled 'enslavement cities' as I have pointed out in my books. It is different language to describe the SAME Cult goal. He's a Pied Piper fraud and always has been." / XThe Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking ControlHonduras Próspera Inc. - A Technocrat Funded Coup(3) Max Blumenthal on X: "Peter Thiel, transhumanist architect of the genocidal AI targeting system being tested on Palestinians in the Gaza death camp, seems to have bought a top Trump Pentagon post for the PayPal mafia" / XMeet Toka, the Most Dangerous Israeli Spyware Firm You’ve Never Heard OfNew TabBreaking (Down) The Chain: An Investigation Post-mortem
