Derrick Broze Interview - Technocracy's Detachment 201 & The Uniparty's Endless Pursuit Of War

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss the recent development of "Detachment 201" (what I recently called "Technocracy in uniform") and what its implications are for the future of this country, and how all of this overlaps with Palantir and the overt focus on artificial intelligence. We also discuss the way the MAM/MSM chose to cover these major developments and how these stories as well as Trump's direct involvement in the Iran war have created what appears to be major fracturing within the partisan camps.
