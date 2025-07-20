James Li Interview - Has The Epstein Story Broken The Partisan Mold?

Joining me today is James Li, here once again to discuss the development of the Epstein case, and the interesting way it which it seems to have broken down the partisan hold on many Americans. We discuss how the Epstein story has evolved, and how/why the Trump administration, for whatever reason, seems to be committing political suicide -- or at the very least taking a very unpopular action from the perspective of his primary base of followers. We discuss the Israeli government connections to all of this, and the possibility of infiltration of the US government by way of sexual blackmail. We also discuss the many other aspects of Epstein's life that are usually overshadowed by the focus on the sexual manipulations, such as his eugenic and technocratic endeavors.
