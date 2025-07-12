Derrick Broze Interview - Revolution Through Music

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his musical career as "33", how this has overlapped and intertwined with his passionate activism and journalism, and his experiences throughout his journey of combining the two. We discuss how it all started and what drove him to create the type of conscious music that he does today, and the events in his life that propelled him into the work he now does. We also discuss the current partisan madness, and the many important changes taking place that go unacknowledged for those lost within it.
Source Links:
Derrick Broze (@DBrozeLiveFree) / X
- The Conscious Resistance Network
Derrick Broze, Author at The Last American Vagabond
Uh oh on X: "So allegedly the rainmaker CEO is going to be on today's Alex Jones show @TLAVagabond @AMwakeup ... and Owen already said he doesn't think the weather modification company had anything to do with recent floods 🤔"
Derrick Broze on X: "@TLAVagabond glad you're covering this. I covered it last week on my show as well"
The Last American Vagabond on X: "This is what we have been warning about. Right in front of your eyes, with a barely passable narrative."
Moderna gets full US approval for COVID shot in at-risk children 6 months and older | Reuters
The Last American Vagabond on X: "Is there anyone in MAHA still defending this? If so, make a note of who they are, because they are either revealing a shocking level of naivety or dishonesty. "Moderna gets full US approval for COVID shot in at-risk children 6 months and older"
Alex Jones on X: "I totally agree with this statement. If God spared President Trump's life it wasn't so that America could make money and fix the budget, it was to burn down a system that relies on people like Jeffery Epstein. Betrayal of that mission could bring the wrath of God onto America"
Spotify’s CEO invested $1bn into a military start-up he now chairs — and musicians are fuming | news.com.au — Australia’s leading news site for latest headlines
Helsing | Artificial intelligence to protect our democracies
Elon Musk Consulted Curtis Yarvin, Right-Wing Thinker, on Third Party - The New York Times
Meet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the Technocrats
Meet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump's 2nd Administration
Grant Ellman Interview - Revolution Through Music - The Last American Vagabond
Faithless Town Interview – Revolution Through Music
