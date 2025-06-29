Faithless Town Interview – Revolution Through Music

Joining me today is Gene Owens of Faithless Town, here to discuss his passionate and insightful work and how producing music interwoven with unpopular truths can change the way the industry treats you. We discuss why this is important, especially today, as well as many of the important moments in his career. We also discuss many current events and our thoughts for the future.
Source Links:
Stream Faithless Town music | Listen to songs, albums, playlists for free on SoundCloud
(20) Faithless Town (@faithlesstown) / X
faithlesstown | Twitter, Instagram, Facebook | Linktree
New Tab
(19) Chief Nerd on X: "MASSIE: “AIPAC has transitioned into a confrontational lobbying group where if you don't do what they want, they come after you … All the money we give to Israel is military money. So they are basically lobbyists for the military industrial complex.” https://t.co/CeLgcLA9kw" / X
Israel's Illegal Iran War Exposes Fake #AmericaFirst, The $800M Iran Attack & The Strait Of Hormuz
New Tab
(19) Sarah Wilkinson on X: "Declassified footage shows London’s extremely violent Metropolitan police punching, pushing and throttling Palestine Action protesters https://t.co/pLbY4ayKKq" / X
New Tab
(19) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Because it is customary for the "sleeper cell" operatives to carry Iranian military identification? #QuestionEverything" / X
(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: "@DC_Draino Like this👇supposed Iranian (who actually works for Mossad) you are all hyping? Will you end up deleting this tweet eventually too? Oh by the way, where is that Phase 2 Epstein binder? https://t.co/LLPvmaMn0J" / X
(19) The Cradle on X: "Iran struck the 'crown jewel of science in Israel.' The Weizmann Institute in Rehovot is a brain center for Israel’s nuclear and military dominance; training Dimona scientists, feeding Unit 8200, developing AI, and powering cyber and surveillance warfare. When science becomes a https://t.co/3GsYs9mN6k" / X
New Tab
(19) Secretary Kennedy on X: "Wearables put the power of health back in the hands of the American people. We’re launching one of the largest HHS campaigns in history to encourage their use—so every American can take control of their health, one data point at a time. It’s a key part of our mission to Make https://t.co/H2ZY9NiTfN" / X
Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump's MAGA Divide & Israel's Iran Regime Change Two-Step
(19) Mary Talley Bowden MD on X: "Our next Surgeon General @CaseyMeansMD has a wearables company." / X
(19) The Solari Report | Catherine Austin Fitts on X: "Musk and RFK now competing for who can make the digital concentration camp more fashionable - including the train tracks for electronic surveillance, mind control and IoB more fashionable. Do you find slavery attractive? RFK now betraying everything he ever said he stood for." / X
New Tab
New Tab
Iran Bombs US Base In Qatar, Major Loss For Trump Admin In Garcia Case & Iran Sleeper Cell Psyop
The Unprecedented Gaslighting/Lies Around Abrego Garcia & Israel's New US Government Appointments
New Tab
The Rise of Authoritarianism: From Parasite Stress Theory to Lockstep
Cory Huges Interview - Was Israel Behind The Assassination Of JFK?
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post