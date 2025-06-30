Robert Inlakesh Interview - What's Next For The US, Israel & Iran?

Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss what Israel (with the help of the West) is doing in the Middle East -- the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the illegal occupation and attacks on Lebanon, the ongoing ethnic cleansing at the hands of US/Israeli assets in Syria, the recent illegal attacks on Iran, etc. We discuss what's next for these multiple war fronts, what the objectives appear to be, and what we can do to stop them.
Robert Inlakesh, Author at The Last American Vagabond
(17) Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) / X
Palestinian Authority Does Israel's Dirty Work, One Killed In Clashes
Top Iranian General Doubts Israel Will Uphold Ceasefire - News From Antiwar.com
IAEA Chief Says Iran Could Resume Enriching Uranium Within Months - News From Antiwar.com
US reacts to ‘calls for execution’ of IAEA chief — RT World News
(4) Alex Jones on X: "The Iranian news is reporting this news for those in doubt…. https://t.co/ymcfDxQrZV" / X
(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Because it is customary for the "sleeper cell" operatives to carry Iranian military identification? #QuestionEverything" / X
Israeli media reports 17 Iranian nuclear scientists killed in recent attacks | News.az
Trump Says US 'Not Going To Stand' for Netanyahu's Continued Corruption Trial - News From Antiwar.com
Israeli Forces Kill 86 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours, Including Aid Seekers - News From Antiwar.com
Escalating Strikes on Southern Lebanon, Israel Kills Four, Wounds Dozens - News From Antiwar.com
(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: "FYI - Israeli Intelligence controls/manages ISIS, and they’re now deploying them in Lebanon to help pull the country into another sectarian civil war…" / X
As Israel Further Occupies Syria, Western-Backed ISIS Patch-Wearing Terrorists Begin Executions
(21) David Icke on X: "Watch this and tell me Israel has a right to 'defend' itself. It is pure undiluted evil and those that say Israel right or wrong need to find themselves a mirror. Not that this is likely to do much good because they will see an angelic servant of 'God' staring back. But that" / X
Israel Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire, The AI/Technocracy Bait And Switch & The DOGE Deception
The Trump Admin's Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break
