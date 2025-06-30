The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Robert Inlakesh Interview - What's Next For The US, Israel & Iran?

Written by Ryan Cristián
Jun 30, 2025
Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss what Israel (with the help of the West) is doing in the Middle East -- the ongoing genocide in Gaza, the illegal occupation and attacks on Lebanon, the ongoing ethnic cleansing at the hands of US/Israeli assets in Syria, the recent illegal attacks on Iran, etc. We discuss what's next for these multiple war fronts, what the objectives appear to be, and what we can do to stop them.

Source Links:

Robert Inlakesh, Author at The Last American Vagabond

(17) Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) / X

New Tab

Palestinian Authority Does Israel's Dirty Work, One Killed In Clashes

Top Iranian General Doubts Israel Will Uphold Ceasefire - News From Antiwar.com

IAEA Chief Says Iran Could Resume Enriching Uranium Within Months - News From Antiwar.com

US reacts to ‘calls for execution’ of IAEA chief — RT World News

(4) Alex Jones on X: "The Iranian news is reporting this news for those in doubt…. https://t.co/ymcfDxQrZV" / X

(4) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Because it is customary for the "sleeper cell" operatives to carry Iranian military identification? #QuestionEverything" / X

Israeli media reports 17 Iranian nuclear scientists killed in recent attacks | News.az

New Tab

Trump Says US 'Not Going To Stand' for Netanyahu's Continued Corruption Trial - News From Antiwar.com

Israeli Forces Kill 86 Palestinians in Gaza Over 24 Hours, Including Aid Seekers - News From Antiwar.com

New Tab

Escalating Strikes on Southern Lebanon, Israel Kills Four, Wounds Dozens - News From Antiwar.com

(21) Patrick Henningsen on X: "FYI - Israeli Intelligence controls/manages ISIS, and they’re now deploying them in Lebanon to help pull the country into another sectarian civil war…" / X

As Israel Further Occupies Syria, Western-Backed ISIS Patch-Wearing Terrorists Begin Executions

New Tab

(21) David Icke on X: "Watch this and tell me Israel has a right to 'defend' itself. It is pure undiluted evil and those that say Israel right or wrong need to find themselves a mirror. Not that this is likely to do much good because they will see an angelic servant of 'God' staring back. But that" / X

New Tab

Israel Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire, The AI/Technocracy Bait And Switch & The DOGE Deception

The Trump Admin's Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To Break

Discussion about this video

