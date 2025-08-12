Jimmy Dore Interview - The DC "Freedom City" & The Epstein Partisan Antidote

Joining me once again is Jimmy Dore, here today to discuss numerous topics, including Epstein, Washington DC, freedom cities, and technocracy. We discuss the recent statements made by Donald Trump regarding "federalizing" DC, its overlap with the idea of freedom cities (and their connection to people like Peter Thiel and Marc Andreessen), as well as the overall direction of the Trump administration. We also discuss the Epstein dilemma currently playing itself out within the Republican party, as well as the two party illusion being revealed around it all.
Source Links:
RFK Jr. Cancels Nearly $500 Million in mRNA Vaccine Contracts - The New York Times
New Tab
Musk/Trump Call To "Federalize" Washington DC & RFK Jr Cancels Nearly $500M In mRNA Contracts
New Tab
(21) ADAM on X: "🚨 BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told the DOJ she “never witnessed Donald Trump engage in any concerning behavior,” per ABC News. This comes after Trump gave Maxwell limited immunity and move to a minimum-security “prison” She’s been paid off. This is overt corruption. https://t.co/J3a7xbycUd" / X
(21) David Icke on X: "Trump IS stupid - that's what you all miss. He's a naked emperor and yet you go on admiring his clothes. Once you realise the guy is a gofer for another force (a ruthless and bombastic front man hiding extreme insecurity) and not very bright - everything falls into place. Add" / X
(21) Laura Loomer on X: "As a Muslim, what makes you think you have any authority talking about pedophilia? You worship a pedophile false prophet who raped a 9 year old. The rag on your head is a sign of respect for the pedophile you worship. Sit this one out, @IlhanMN. Mohammed was a pedophile." / X
New Tab
Reverse Russiagate, Americans Continue To Be Arrested By ICE & The Embarrassing MAM Epstein Meltdown
New Tab
(21) Jimmy Dore on X: "AMERICA FIRST!! #Winning!" / X
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: "And now it appears that DHS has deleted the page. So they got caught and removed it, then added it back late yesterday, and then just removed it entirely. This is desperation. https://t.co/J4kFLfriNi https://t.co/09i0o9uSEI" / X
(21) Chief Trumpster on X: "“We bombed Iran on behalf of Israel” - @mtgreenee @RepMTG WOW 👀 https://t.co/41a3pMzeid" / X
New Tab
(21) Dave DeCamp on X: "Netanyahu is borrowing our Congress during the recess https://t.co/6YVrnaX7Dl" / X
(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: "Members of Congress spend their recess in their home district." / X
(21) Aaron Maté on X: "The Most Evil Country in the World:" / X
(21) Barak Ravid on X: "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Thursday that the Israel Defense Forces will begin a new offensive to occupy the entire Gaza Strip in an effort to root out Hamas. My report on @axios https://t.co/eeUeb2DbF4" / X
(21) Glenn Greenwald on X: "Who do you think will pay for Israel's full-scale occupation of Gaza and the ensuing years of guerrilla warfare?🇺🇸 Even IDF chiefs are vehemently opposed, knowing it will lead endless insurgency and enduring fighting and death. But it's not Israel who will pay for it." / X
(21) Jimmy Dore on X: "A 100% bullshit talking point used as a legit argument . Theres a reason Bibi & Israel funded & propped up Hamas & facilitated the October 7 attacks, it called “The Greater Israel Project”, and it ALWAYS involved flattening Gaza & stealing their land. Fuck Israel & Bill Maher" / X
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and Transhumanism
New Tab
(21) The Last American Vagabond on X: "That time when Trump was asked about Ghislaine Maxwell and he pretended to know nothing about it, and then said "I wish her well". #EpsteinCoverup https://t.co/OHYBBrA3fv" / X
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post