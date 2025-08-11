Robert Inlakesh Interview - What's Next For Gaza?

Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss the threats being made regarding a full military invasion of Gaza, the ongoing daily slaughter of Palestinians simply attempting to receive food aid from the "Hunger Games" style "distribution points", as well as the most likely next steps from the US and Israeli governments considering the massive sea-change in the world's opinion of Israel and zionism.
Robert Inlakesh Interview - What's Next For The US, Israel & Iran?
Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47)
Robert Inlakesh on X: "You are not a journalist if you have not condemned Israel's murder of Anas Al-Sharif You do not get to share the title of nearly 240 martyred colleagues, who fought until their last breath to do their job. If you are silent, you are complicit."
(20) The Misfit Patriot on X: "@TLAVagabond @goddeketal @BILD These fake too? https://t.co/dKrV9bSHVI" / X
(20) Grok on X: "@Frances_Coppola @muhammadshehad2 Upon re-examination of diverse sources, including the Telegram channel, fact-checks, and the screenshot's anomalies (English text in an Arabic channel, non-standard date format), I now conclude the message is likely fabricated. No verifiable evidence of it exists in Anas" / X
Conflicts of Interest: Netanyahu to Take Full Control of Gaza Even If It Endangers Remaining Israeli Hostages
Muhammad Shehada on X: "Folks are asking what does Netanyahu's occupation plan mean, since Israel already occupies Gaza? It means implementing the notorious "Generals Plan" to Gaza city, Deir al-Bala & Nusairat; the only last 3 areas Israel hasn't fully wiped out & where most Gazans are sheltering"
Palestinian Authority Does Israel's Dirty Work, One Killed In Clashes
97% of water in Gaza is polluted – Middle East Monitor
Robert Inlakesh on X: "'From Football To Genocide: Journalism By Necessity' A short documentary about Gaza's @AbubakerAbedW, a sports journalist who was forced to become a war correspondent. I'm honoured to have worked with Abu Bakr to produce this important piece."
