Moroccan Intelligence Agents Found Among Migrants Flooding Into Ceuta

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (8/2/26).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Source Links (In Chronological Order):

(1) John Ziegler on X: “RT @atrupar: BASH: How do you prepare for the next pandemic? That’s part of your job now RFK Jr: We did almost everything wrong BASH: But…” / X

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(1) tinfoilhatgirl82 on X: “Wow. Talk about low information voter. Do these people interact with the general public. If they did they wouldn’t say stupid shit like this” / X

(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: “RFK Jr. says he wants people to get the MMR vaccine: https://t.co/tfObQSteCW” / X

(2) Shannon on X: “When the Democrats take power, the Republicans will suddenly be concerned about the debt. Bookmark this.” / X

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Spain’s Weaponized/Engineered Migration, Trump Flounders In Iran & The Coming Third Party Deception

La Guardia Civil detecta a agentes de inteligencia de Marruecos entre los migrantes que se colaron en Ceuta

A look at Israel’s decades-long covert intelligence ties with Morocco | The Times of Israel

Israel-Morocco defense deal opens door to intel sharing, joint drills | The Times of Israel

Israel and Morocco bolster cybersecurity and intel ties - Israel & Jewish News - JNS

Morocco and Israel will collaborate on military intelligence systems

Morocco, Israel agree to expand military cooperation | Africanews

(2) coloradokid233@gmail on X: “@TLAVagabond @Lukewearechange The young turks was talking about this last night, I cam recommend!” / X

(2) Nhawk2174 on X: “@TLAVagabond @Lukewearechange No he didn’t” / X

Your Deleted Shit Is Not Deleted, and Australian Cops Now Use Israeli Spyware to Prove It

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(2) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Now why does this feel so familiar? #ICE” / X

(3) Jesus Freakin Congress on X: “🚨BREAKING: In New York, an ICE agent was caught on video walking across the street and pepper spraying a woman directly in the face… for film them. In the video, a woman is standing, with several other civilians, on the opposite side of the street. They aren’t blocking https://t.co/gRmOBy5kfT” / X

(3) Shadow of Ezra on X: “Former Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino drops a massive bombshell and confirms the IDF has been training Border Patrol, ICE agents, and law enforcement as far back as before 9/11. “They sent me to a VIP security school, and it was run by the Israelis. That school was for all https://t.co/HqMgbSyMfd” / X

(2) David J. Bier on X: “We are supposed to pretend this is what law enforcement in a free country looks like. https://t.co/jj4wabt9Uy” / X

(3) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is way you handle this. No need to be confrontational. You have rights. Stand by them. Make them break the law. Some, especially today, will act in violence, so bear that in mind.” / X

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(3) DeFlock on X: “How does that go again? “If you aren’t doing anything”... wait..It’ll come to me... something “wrong” or something “nothing to hide”... It is on the tip of my tongue.” / X

(3) Have I Been Flocked? on X: “Here’s a photo of another “external radar” module on a Flock camera. This photo was taken today at a @Lowes. Maybe they can explain what these are, and what they’re using them for. https://t.co/cz3OMoUxtr” / X

(3) Jason Bassler on X: “Uh... Wait a second… who took this picture? Was it a bait trap? Was the Flock camera being watched by another Flock camera? Do the Flocks have Flocks watching the Flocks now? 😂 https://t.co/pDQG8YvIzw” / X

(3) DeFlock on X: “”Thursday morning, police found that five of the town’s six cameras had been reactivated by Flock “with no notification to the town.” 😞 #Flock #DeFlock #Axon #Surveillance #AxonAxoff https://t.co/25BhsYycDX https://t.co/H62yGbzdX4” / X

(3) tinfoilhatgirl82 on X: “Fuck this shit. They get you focusing on flock but behind your back they roll this shit out” / X

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‘Exasperated’ student-teacher won’t return after allegedly commenting about shooting student

(5) IT Guy on X: “A 22-year-old student teacher in Illinois sent a private Snapchat message to her boyfriend and two roommates. A student had walked up to her laptop and deleted her lesson plan mid-class. frustrated, she typed something like “should I shoot him” with a gun emoji. venting. four https://t.co/dMaSCIhZMq” / X

(5) Reclaim The Net on X: “A Texas judge just ordered Discord to turn on the age checks it built for the UK. The same face scans, same ID uploads, now for everyone in the state. Britain wrote the rule and Texas imported it. So a judge told them to turn it on. Texans will have to show a face scan or” / X

(5) James Li on X: “Who’s in charge of making the guardrails for what you can and cannot do with AI? 🤨 https://t.co/BNZsnfBqU4” / X

(5) Drop Site on X: “A Drop Site report uncovered that Brad Parscale, a longtime advisor to President Donald Trump, and his company Clock Tower X have signed a $46.5 million contract with the Israeli government to deploy “websites and content to deliver GPT framing results on GPT conversations.” The https://t.co/eqmyK26P9p” / X

(5) The Constitutionalist 🇺🇸 on X: “This is why they got rid of Massie. I told you.” / X

(5) Evan Luthra on X: “THIS IS F*CKING DISTURBING!!!🤯 A leaked Anthropic document just came out in court. Their own words: “Project Panama is our effort to destructively scan all the books in the world.” Next line: “We don’t want it to be known that we are working on this.” They planned to shred https://t.co/qKjDPxevX0” / X

(6) Massimo on X: “AI companies are buying large volumes of used, rare, and out-of-print books, scanning them for training data, and in many cases destroying the physical copies afterward. This practice has accelerated as labs seek high-quality, pre-2022 human-written text free of AI-generated https://t.co/fa8FwXH30a” / X

(5) FactPost on X: “Sean Hannity: Do you believe that, in 5-6 years, there won’t be any need to save for retirement because of the abundance AI will create? Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent: I do. https://t.co/Tzf4OCC6Bq” / X

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(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “This is so laughably ridiculous. Literally no one believes this, in my opinion. Some are lying along side him for varying reasons, sure, but no one actually believes this very lazy deception.” / X

(7) DD Geopolitics on X: “🇺🇸🇮🇷 President Trump: “I’m losing faith in Iran, because they lie. We were in the middle of a negotiation, I was waiting for Steve [Witkoff] to call, and they launched 5 missiles at our base in Jordan.” Iran lies?!?! Also, why doesn’t anyone ask why a real estate agent is https://t.co/49hTdcEeSM” / X

Twitter Video Downloader - Download twitter videos & GIF Online

(7) The White House on X: ““The U.S.A. is locked and loaded and ready to go against the Islamic Republic of Iran, at levels of Military Terror, Strength, and Power not seen since World War II. Despite this, we have just been asked by Iran, and other Middle Eastern Countries, to hold off any attack in that https://t.co/Ylmlm06j3E” / X

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “@Lukewearechange If you’re simply paying attention it’s self evident that Trump is lying or being lied to. You can literally prove it simply by looking back.” / X

Iran Strikes Kuwait After Trump Warning - NewsBreak

Trump says he is cancelling strikes on Iran subject to deal being made ‘rapidly’

(7) The Kobeissi Letter on X: “BREAKING: Iran says reports stating that it has agreed to a deal with the US to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are false, per Iran’s Fars News. Iran also says that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to any ship that does not coordinate with the IRGC. President Trump said the” / X

(7) Zachary Cohen on X: “There is no indication — based on reporting from us & others — that any proposal currently being discussed amounts to “an end to Iran’s nuclear threat.” And details related to the strait remain extremely limited. Sources only making clear it involves some sort of potential https://t.co/34BX1kYR8A” / X

Breaking News App

(7) MenchOsint on X: “Trump claims Iran & other countries asked him not to attack, that’s why he canceled everything, and definitely not because of munition shortage. 😌 https://t.co/LwrdlY7ItV” / X

(7) Daniel Davis Deep Dive on X: “Starting to look increasingly likely the U.S. will launch a new, massive strike tonight or Sunday. Sources I hear say orders have been issued. President Trump can still call it off before zero hour, but I get the feeling it’s on this time. Iran apparently believes it’s on, bc” / X

(7) Trita Parsi on X: “For years, Israel was using 2,000lb American bombs to kill Gazan refugees in tents. Both the Biden and Trump administrations permitted it. A precedent was set. Now it appears the US is doing the same in Iran. A 2000lb bomb was dropped on a family house in Qeshm, killing a taxi” / X

(7) Drop Site on X: “💢 Video, satellite imagery, and weapons analysis indicate the U.S. dropped a 2,000-pound on a family home in a densely populated residential neighborhood on Iran’s Qeshm Island overnight Thursday, The New York Times reported. The strike killed a husband, wife, and their https://t.co/fYyQI5M2Xf” / X

Scope of Hacks on U.S. Water Supply Widens as Evidence Points to Iran - The New York Times

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(7) Jonathan Cook on X: “The West was incensed when the Taliban blew up the Buddhist Bamiyan statues in Afghanistan. Crickets as Israel blows up a UNESCO heritage site in Lebanon.” / X

Israel says it has serious concerns with Hamas disarmament deal

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Why Alex Jones says Trump should be removed from office

(7) The Last American Vagabond on X: “Exactly.” / X

Selective Service System wants to wargame the draft

Late Additions:

The Moroccan-Israeli Relationship: New Horizons and the Prospects of Cooperation in Africa - JISS

Suspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & “UNRWA Is Hamas” Exposed As Israeli Operation

David Icke Interview - Zionist Infiltration Of Judaism, Weaponized Migration & Mainstream Alt Media

A Dark-Money Campaign Is Paying Influencers to Frame Chinese AI as a Threat | WIRED

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