Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
75
12

RFK Jr: Hero or Hypocrite?

Written by Alison Morrow
The Last American Vagabond
Mar 08, 2025
75
12
Share
Transcript

RFK Jr. recently wrote an op-ed for FOX News about the Texas measles outbreak, sparking division among those in the "health freedom" movement. Bernadette Pajer hosts a show on Informed Choice Radio. Ryan Cristiàn is an independent journalist with The Last American Vagabond, who does in-depth research on many health related topics.

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Last American Vagabond
Recent Episodes
Vanessa Beeley Interview - Ethnic Cleansing In Syria Carried Out By US/Israeli-backed Extremists
  The Last American Vagabond
Charlie Robinson Interview - Two Party Criminality, AI-governance & Political Machinations
  The Last American Vagabond
Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things
  The Last American Vagabond
Charlie Robinson Interview - Trump Says US Will "Take Over Gaza" & The Future Of Independent Media
  The Last American Vagabond
Mark Goodwin Interview - Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?
  The Last American Vagabond
Mitch Burcham Interview - How The Government Commandeered Bitcoin & Its Decentralized Future
  The Last American Vagabond
Derrick Broze Interview - US Government Bio-Imperialism & Those Fighting For Actual Solutions
  The Last American Vagabond