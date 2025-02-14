Stargate, mRNA, And The Internet of Bio-Nano Things

Today the Independent Media Alliance brings you a panel focusing on the new Stargate Project, its focus on mRNA and artificial intelligence, and how this connects to the Internet of Bodies, the Internet of Things, and where they intersect, in the Internet if Bio-Nano Things. This is where our world has been for some time, unfortunately many are still unaware of this alarming reality. Today we will be discussing our concerns regarding this project and where this all appears to be going.
Source Links:
Stargate: Trump Partners with Technocrats to Promote mRNA Injections, AI, and TranshumanismMeet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump's 2nd AdministrationBiden admin invests $24M in researching mRNA to fight cancerThe Biden Cancer Moonshot: Ending Cancer As We Know It | OSTP | The White HouseStudy Finds mRNA Platform Itself Driving Myocarditis & France Releases Terrorist Faction Into NigerTesla's Vaccine 'RNA Micofactories', COVID Jabs Cause RSV & Gates Funded Time Release MicroparticlesMake American Healthy Again (With GMOs, Pharmaceuticals, AI & Nanotech) & The Partisan ImplosionInternet of Bio-NanoThings Is Upon Us, US Bombs For Genocide & Israel Kills Hostage w/ Poison GasCharles Lieber's nanoscale transistors can enter cells without harming them | Harvard MagazineBiosurveillance | Homeland SecurityIs Smart Dust Already In Use On The Population & Was "COVID-19" An Attempted Experimental Next Step?Donald Trump Rolls Out The AI Bio-Medical Control Grid Backed By Israel And The Deep State - The Last American VagabondCompulsory moral bioenhancement should be covert - PubMedPurdue Engineering launches world's first Center for Internet of Bodies (C-IoB) - News - College of Engineering - Purdue UniversityInternet of Nano-Things and Wireless Body Area Networks (WBAN) - 1st E(21) Spiro on X: "Elon Is Not Joking When He Says He's White House Tech Support At The World Governments Summit... A Front Man To Sell You The New & Improved Digitalized System of Control... https://t.co/50QMOO8kAc" / XBiometric Identity Based on Intra-Body Communication Channel Characteristics and Machine Learning | Office of Justice ProgramsEnabling Covert Body Area Network using Electro-Quasistatic Human Body Communication | Scientific ReportsSeeing Through the Crowd: Molecular Communication in Crowded and Multi-Cellular Environments | IEEE Communications Societywho coined Internet of bio-nano thing 2008 - Brave Search(1) dustnetworks - YouTube(1) MakerCon: Alasdair Allan and "The Inevitability of Smart Dust" - YouTube'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite Network(33) Tim Hinchliffe on X: "Tony Blair: How important is Digital Public Infrastructure [Digital ID, Fast Payments, Data Sharing]? Larry Ellison: Biometric logins are the future. No more passwords. Keep the data in the country. World Governments Summit, #WGS25 #WorldGovSummit https://t.co/OSWTWvEjM6 https://t.co/eH0A4bXX06" / XWhile You Were Distracted by Will Smith, the International Elite Met at The World Government Summit(35) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Just broke this down in a recent show. The newest misdirection from "we are the media now". This was NOT Reuters the news agency, but still obviously matters, as it should equally matter that this was funded all through Trump's last admin ending in 2022. https://t.co/GEMiWwuCLQ https://t.co/qAcikT65SW" / XThe Technocratic Coup Is UnderwayThe Trump Admin's Missing Ethics Pledges & The New Ceasefire Agreement Israel Already Plans To BreakTrump Administration: Digital Control Grid Coming Together at High Speed – Solari ReportMark Goodwin Interview - Was Bitcoin A Government Operation & Can It Still Be Used To Fight Back?Google & Oracle to Monitor Americans Who Get Warp Speed’s Covid-19 Vaccine for up to Two YearsTickets for 3rd Eye Carnival in Portland from TicketLeapThird Eye Carnival Nashville 2025 - The Anartist Collective
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
Share this post