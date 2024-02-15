The Entirely Preventable Impending Rafah Massacre, War/Border Bill & Blood Libel Or Verifiable Fact?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/15/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v4b1zjo","div":"rumble_v4b1zjo"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Week 2 of the #FluorideLawsuit: EPA Rests Their Case, Admits Harm Related to Fluoride Exposure (25) Derrick Broze on X: "Look who's speaking at the World Government Summit 2024 https://t.co/DVL3C21khA" / X (25) Taylor Hudak on X: "Twitter has locked Syrian Girl @Partisangirl out of her account. Twitter continues to market itself as a free speech platform, but locks its users out of their accounts! https://t.co/9VQx499PE0" / X (36) Mohamad Safa on X: "Elon Musk accused us that our followers are bots, which is why I constantly lose tens of thousands of followers and get censored here. If you're not a bot, reply with 🇵🇸. I’m trying to prove a point to Elon who claims you’re bots You can silence me at X, but you can't at the UN. https://t.co/X9qIefZYNR" / X (29) John Cusack on X: "I’m shadow banned by the free speech frauds at twiiter" / X (27) Wall Street Silver on X: "X is becoming the everything app. 🔥🔥🔥" / X wechat.mp4 New Tab The Rafah Super Bowl Massacre, UNRWA Tunnel Claim Further Debunked & Twitter Censors For Zionism (23) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "@EylonALevy Of course you go right to “you’re racist” since that’s all you’ve got. As I said, facts are racist today apparently." / X ‘Place the Material in the Wells’: Docs Point to Israeli Army’s 1948 Biological Warfare - Israel News - Haaretz.com (23) Quds News Network on X: "BREAKING| The Red Crescent released footage, which dates back to last week, proving that Israeli forces opened fire at a medical crew and beat up some of them while they were transferring oxygen cylinders from Nasser Hospital to Al Amal Hospital. Israel's military at the time… https://t.co/9TJ8tFMI4h" / X (25) Osaid - #NotATarget 🗝 🇵🇸 on X: "This is how the apartheid regime treat Palestine’s finest and most dedicated healthcare workers who remained in one of the last few hospitals in the south of Gaza that are still partially functioning (Al-Amal Hospital @PalestineRCS) #NotATarget #MedTwitter https://t.co/8DXd3sM5ed" / X (23) Mossad Commentary on X: "Earlier: https://t.co/GPVncqtlTC" / X (40) Arsen Ostrovsky 🎗️ on X: "@MOSSADil How about you wait for that official statement first before posting this ... and then Retweeting yourself? Or are you that desperate for some Likes? https://t.co/7i6lhUwHSz" / X (22) Quds News Network on X: "BREAKING| Nearly two hours after it cited Israel's military as claiming that it has reliable intelligence that corpses of Israeli detainees are held in Nasser Hospital, Israeli media say now that "expectations regarding finding corpses of Israeli detainees at Nasser Hospital… https://t.co/OhBwKV6wEv" / X (27) Tess1462 on X: "Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry: IDF troops are in Khan Yunis' Nasser hospital, removing dead bodies from temporary graves https://t.co/1ZCFkRLgYa" / X (39) Zionists Of 𝕏 on X: "@K_AminThaabet Sure https://t.co/aYe5UjYfhe" / X (23) AbuOlive on X: "@K_AminThaabet “Blood libel” 🤡" / X