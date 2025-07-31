The Palantir Panopticon & Trump's New Big Tech-Led "Private Health Tracking System" w/ 7Sees

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, an in-depth investigatory show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (7/30/25).

As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant.

Video Source Links (In Chronological Order):

US is launching new private health tracking system with Big Tech's help | AP News

Screen Shot 2025-07-30 at 2.10.22 PM.png (1388×1096)

Screen Shot 2025-07-30 at 2.10.29 PM.png (1492×1420)

(6) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Levels is about wearables & RFK told us that's the plan. Levels raised $12M in seed funding from Andreessen Horowitz. As well as Marc Randolph, co-founder & first CEO of Netflix, Dick Costolo, former CEO of Twitter & Michael Arrington, founder of TechCrunch. #QuestionEverything" / X

RFK Jr. wants everyone to use wearables. What are the benefits, risks? - ABC News

(11) illuminatibot on X: "RFK Jr: "My vision is that every American is wearing a wearable (a real-time data collection device) within four years." https://t.co/M4LNCp81ST" / X

(6) Sense Receptor on X: ""Wearables" isn't coming from RFK Jr; it's coming from acting CDC Dir. Susan Monarez—i.e. Nat'l Sec. Council (1/2) "If you can...integrate the patient...[w/] electronic health records...[&] wearables...your clinician can [diagnose you] in...minutes through a generative AI..." https://t.co/gGsbFHpRz9" / X

(11) Orwell Huxley’s Ghost on X: "A little reminder about these wearables which they say is under the guise of “health” article below 👇🏽in comments https://t.co/hWN6Rq504v" / X

(8) The Last American Vagabond on X: "In our latest spotlight segment, we analyzed a list of the top ten wearable and implantable technologies expected to become reality in the future. This is just the beginning of what they have in store, and there's much more to uncover. Full Video: https://t.co/A7RMfYvkRs https://t.co/3quqG7pmy8" / X

(8) Orwell Huxley’s Ghost on X: "They are coming for your parents and grandparents first with this digital Id wearable nightmare and making it free of course https://t.co/A2VUlMFpm8 https://t.co/B1L7ZRX4bO" / X

Glimpse The Digital/Nano Cage Being Built Around Us & Israel Publicly Executes Arab Jewish Convert

(11) Berci Meskó, MD, PhD on X: "Digital twins represent one of the least practically understandable concepts of digital health and AI. You can see a sensor or wearable providing data. You can see the results of a study analyzing how a certain AI can contribute to healthcare. But how can you demonstrate digital https://t.co/xlQeOiHeR3" / X

Meet Your Digital Twin: This AI Model Can Predict Your Future Health – and Help You Change It | Weizmann USA

Deep phenotyping of health–disease continuum in the Human Phenotype Project | Nature Medicine

Screen Shot 2025-07-30 at 2.32.08 PM.png (652×1182)

Screen Shot 2025-07-30 at 2.35.04 PM.png (1010×1482)

Maxwell Granted ‘Limited Immunity', Palantir's Hollywood Takeover & The Great Reset Never Stopped

Bioconvergence - The next big thing from Israel - ISRAEL21c

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Does this guy bother to do even the most basic due diligence before he falls all over himself to promote the mainstream narrative? Here is the peer reviewed study that says near exactly what RFK says: https://t.co/qhTcb3NKDn https://t.co/q9QOQcQn2F" / X

The Truth Within RFK Jr's Statements About "Ethnically Targeted" Weapons

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: "“There’re now weapons that are designed to target specific people.” “You can actually take someone’s DNA & target a biological weapon that will kill them”. But I thought the entirety of MSM just got done telling us this was an anti-Semitic lie RFK spread?🤔https://t.co/RBfhqjJMyb" / X

(8) Aus Integrity on X: "BREAKING: Australia's Digital ID and Human Verification system to facilitate Labors eSafety laws, will see most of that verification go through Israeli Firm AU10TIX. AU10TIX cites creating "Digital Twin's" for Digital/Biometric Identification. Not comfortable with that. https://t.co/WQmrJIK8Wu" / X

Twitter Still Using AU10TIX & Israeli Soldiers Arrested For Gang Rape Protected By Leadership

(11) 7SEES (@7SEES_) / X

Welcome to the Palantir World Order

The Great Palantir Reset, American's Constitutional Decline & The Partisan End Game

Palantir’s ImmigrationOS fuels Trump administration’s immigrant removal agenda | Biometric Update

‘Founders Films’ aims to remake Hollywood with patriotism, Palantir and Ayn Rand | Semafor

Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump's MAGA Divide & Israel's Iran Regime Change Two-Step

(11) Jason Bassler on X: "Palantir's ex intel head, Gregory Barbaccia, is now managing a $70B+ IT budget—the digital keys to nearly every government system. When the guy who built the tools to watch us runs the systems that control us, privacy isn’t just at risk, it’s already gone. https://t.co/3yYkEYm6lQ" / X

(11) Jason Bassler on X: "REMINDER: Palantir is quietly fusing every federal agency into one predictive surveillance engine. Your digital profile feeds a growing, unregulated super-database. Few know, fewer care—until it’s used to predict your future "crimes." No consent. No oversight. No escape." / X

(22) Jason Bassler on X: "Palantir is now worth more than: -Home Depot -Proctor & Gamble -Bank of America -Coca-Cola $375B market cap. $3.1B in annual revenue. Palantir's secret? A 45% spike in U.S. government surveillance contracts in just a quarter. Surveillance is America’s new frontier. https://t.co/VCICscMyMK" / X

(6) MAD CRAB 🦀🇭🇷🇵🇸 on X: "This is getting pathetic You don't get to say Palantir's role in the U.S. government is "tiny" or "small" vs other AI companies when they are literally getting government contracts and are embedded in nearly every single federal institution/agency https://t.co/5yd5REivP6" / X

(6) 7SEES on X: "They are turning all of human existence, and all functions of the planet into a database of varying electrical signals that they can surveil, record, and manipulate both wirelessly and remotely using ambient backscattering. Contrary to popular belief, every single major nation" / X

(11) Greg J Stoker on X: "The engine of our dying Empire requires another forever war, and we no longer possess the power projection to do it abroad. So it will be waged in the homeland. Now it’s a race to see if the material conditions degrade enough for a popular revolution before the https://t.co/zD2swHqdB8" / X

Patenting-Life.mp4

(11) illuminatibot on X: "Technocracy and the Internet of Bodies https://t.co/ZjLeyn2fDZ" / X

Study Finds SARS-CoV-2 Contains Sequence Patented By Moderna In 2017 & Digital ID To Implantables

The Charles Lieber Connection: From Nanotechnology To COVID-19 To Technocracy

Bob Langer The Coronavirus "Common Denominator" Tied To Charles Lieber & Israel's NY "Smart Cities"

(11) 7SEES on X: "JTC 1 World Standards Day 2023 https://t.co/baw8G41Kna "Is 'Implantables a subset of 'Wearables'?" Phase 1 & 2 - Position, movement, temperate, heart rate, pulse, "Wired Recharge", Continuous Phase 4 - Biological Data, Humoral Component (Immune System), Blood Sugar, "Energy https://t.co/DfhBnezYPT" / X

(11) 7SEES on X: "https://t.co/RQ2fRRKBQL" / X

(22) The White House on X: "Two days away...👀 https://t.co/a6h65QY4V5" / X

(11) The Last American Vagabond on X: "@bennyjohnson @charliekirk11 You are the living embodiment of this meme: https://t.co/Nsv9nb0Lrp" / X

(11) Max Blumenthal on X: "Israel has run out of hasbara tricks, and the antisemitism accusation has lost its power All that’s left are unbearable images of a Gaza Holocaust carried out under the watch of a leader celebrated by both parties as a hero A serious reckoning is coming https://t.co/09LaqPh6zy" / X

(11) Megatron on X: "NEW: 🇮🇱🇺🇸 TikTok appointed an IDF soldier to censor critical content to Jews and Israel, In return, Trump will lift the ban US government under guide of ADL got TikTok to hire ex-IDF instructor Erica Mindel to combat “anti-semitism” on TikTok. She’ll be making up to $300k base https://t.co/6demev27tM" / X

(11) Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 on X: "Zionist billionaire Reid Hoffman, the co-founder of LinkedIn, claims there is no genocide in Gaza. "Genocide is something different," Hoffman insists. "You could say there's civilian casualties" and "some ways that the war is being promulgated" that are "suboptimal"—"but it's https://t.co/HMURm2VfIC" / X

Maxwell Granted ‘Limited Immunity', Palantir's Hollywood Takeover & The Great Reset Never Stopped

(11) 7SEES on X: "Eugene Kleiner of Kleiner-Perkins was involved in what was essentially the "founding" of Silicon Valley alongside William Shockley to create the "Shockley Semiconductor Lab" in Maintain View, California. https://t.co/bL97ra0luN Shockley Lab was funded by a company called https://t.co/kg6pnBCtlT" / X

White House, Tech Leaders Commit to Create Patient-Centric Healthcare Ecosystem | CMS

Early Adopters | CMS

AstraZeneca and Moderna Therapeutics announce exclusive agreement to develop pioneering messenger RNA Therapeutics™ in cardiometabolic diseases and cancer

Dual Use: New Aerosolized mRNA-Delivering Nanoparticles Can "Vaccinate" Or They Can Eliminate

Flipping a Switch Inside the Head - Seek : Seek

US Funded Research On "Coronavirus Induced Myocarditis", FDA Authorized New Jab & The Green Police

Did US Gov Work On A Myocarditis-Inducing Virus, Then Work To Aerosolize It? Let's Look At The Facts

Dr. David Martin Interview - The COVID Illusion & The Criminal World Health Organization Driving It

US11354666B1 - Smart dust usage - Google Patents

Charles Lieber's nanoscale transistors can enter cells without harming them | Harvard Magazine

