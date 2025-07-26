Destiny Rezendes Interview - The MAHA Manipulation, Epstein Narrative Collapse & DARPA's xAI

Joining me once again is Destiny Rezendes, here today to discuss the major shifts taking place in the partisan political field, and the many reasons that may be happening. We discuss the Epstein debacle, and how the MAGA movement has responded to it, as well as the MAHA movement's response to the many ways in which the US government has betrayed its trust. We also discuss the quiet transition from DARPA's xAI to Elon's xAI, what this could mean for the future, and how it seems to fit neatly into the long-term, nonpartisan technocratic agenda.
Source Links:
Destiny Rezendes Interview - The Military/Intelligence Hidden Hand Driving The COVID-19 Injections
Welcome to the Palantir World Order
(22) Destiny Rezendes (@dezzie_rezzie) / X
New Tab
(21) Rapid Response 47 on X: "MADE IN AMERICA: @POTUS praises AstraZeneca's massive $50 billion investment in onshoring manufacturing amid tariffs https://t.co/iwDcx80yP4" / X
(22) Jason Bassler on X: "The Chemical Industry’s Playbook: Liability Shields, Legal Immunity, and the Erosion of Rights Read More: https://t.co/awz02nvtwA" / X
(22) Alex Rosen on X: "Guys, relax. Have faith. Trump admin is just approving heart attacks for infants to expose how bad heart attacks are." / X
(22) Derrick Broze on X: "So the Trump admin's EPA releases a new guide on geoengineering, contrails, and "Chemtrails" only to tell the public NOTHING TO SEE HERE. Trump 2.0 is basically a limited hangout investigation of various conspiracies. https://t.co/y0ljeUARxp https://t.co/bTCGASyD2W" / X
(22) Derrick Broze on X: "As I've been reporting was likely to happen, Trump's EPA has decided to continue the Biden EPA's appeal of the historic federal court ruling which ordered the EPA to act on the dangers posed by water fluoridation. Is this going to MAHA?" / X
(22) Children’s Health Defense on X: "🚨 YES, CHD is funding a lawsuit against @SecKennedy Our first priority will ALWAYS be children’s health. Sec. Kennedy has FAILED “to establish a task force dedicated to making childhood vaccines safer, as mandated by federal law,” so we WILL be holding him accountable. “This https://t.co/aEsPwlbiUw" / X
(22) Barb Loe, NVIC on X: "U.S. Withdraws Financial Support from Pharma’s Arm GAVI The U.S. government has withdrawn a $1.2 billion pledge to the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) originally made by the Biden administration. 🔹Funding Cut Stems from Concerns about Vaccine Risks and https://t.co/4L5fNFvuIg" / X
New Tab
DOJ/FBI Claim Epstein "Had No Client List/Was Suicide/No Blackmail" & Weather Manipulation For AI
(23) Destiny Rezendes on X: "🤬 🚨YOU’VE GOT TO BE FKN KIDDING ME!! The lawyer who helped Epstein secure his sweetheart deal JUST DIED!🚨🤬 https://t.co/giFXkuJlkX" / X
(23) Thomas Massie on X: ".@SpeakerJohnson, why are you running cover for an underage sex trafficking ring and pretending this is a partisan issue? MAGA voted for this. https://t.co/P5Q9RZLYYn" / X
Exclusive | Jeffrey Epstein’s Friends Sent Him Bawdy Letters for a 50th Birthday Album. One Was From Donald Trump. - WSJ
Watch: Newly uncovered photos show Jeffrey Epstein attended Trump’s wedding in 1993 | CNN Politics
Jeffrey Epstein Was Sole Guest At Trump's Calendar Girls Party: Report | HuffPost Latest News
(23) Spiro on X: "We Have Seen This One Before... Nothing Happened... Just Like The Epstein Files... https://t.co/9v6EX4VTje" / X
(23) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Now we're on to this entirely expected part of the partisan performance. "How dare you criticize the obvious lies & deflections, can't you see the danger they're in"!! They loudly assume. Sure, unless.. they're all one team pitting us against ourselves. But nahhh, not possible." / X
(22) Jack Poso 🇺🇸 on X: "There is a bigger issue than the statute of limitations when it comes to prosecuting Comey or Brennan for perjury, and that is the DC jury pool No DC jury is going to convict the people they worship" / X
(23) Tim Pool on X: "“They knew the Russians were not trying to get Trump elected. In fact, it seems the Russians may have wanted Hillary to get elected.” Tulsi Gabbard has uncovered undeniable proof that Democrats were aware there was no credible evidence linking Trump to Russian support. https://t.co/QX8EKhU3Tu" / X
(23) Destiny Rezendes on X: "🚨 BREAKING⚠️ Trump just said: “When we caught Hillary Clinton, I said.. ‘Let’s not go too far here..’ It’s the EX wife of a president… and I let her off the hook and I’M VERY HAPPY I DID!” ⚠️ ‼️⁉️WTF!?!‼️⁉️ let’s see the copium addicts try to rationalize this bs. Of course https://t.co/fxUhE6GLEH" / X
Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton are related, genealogy experts say - Washington Times
(20) Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 on X: "https://t.co/qnhbElEeEq" / X
New Tab
(23) Destiny Rezendes on X: "How strange it is to see that DARPA runs a program called XAI. Same name as Elon Musk's...XAi. 🤔 Phase one started in 2018 according to DARPA & this is supposedly completely different from Elon's XAi. https://t.co/oG3NuqYBTG" / X
The Quiet Transition From DARPA's XAI To Elon's xAI & Haaretz Exposes Sadistic Nature Of The IDF
DARPA's explainable AI (XAI) program: A retrospective - Gunning - 2021 - Applied AI Letters - Wiley Online Library
Elon Musk's xAI raises $6 billion funding from BlackRock, Nvidia, AMD, and others | Company Business News
Elon Musk Says He Has Sold X to xAI - The New York Times
Musk's xAI joins TWG Global, Palantir for AI push in financial sector | Reuters
'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite Network
Space Force is contracting with SpaceX for new, secretive MILNET SATCOM network - Breaking Defense
(21) Israel ישראל on X: "🇮🇱📡 Lift-off! Israel’s first national communications satellite, Dror 1, just launched aboard a @SpaceX Falcon 9. Built by Israel Aerospace Industries, this $200M “smartphone in space” will power Israel’s strategic and civilian communications for 15 years. A bold leap for https://t.co/xCNZWU5HNf" / X
New Tab
Mexico Moves Closer to Biometric ID - Will The People Comply?
(23) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Great post by @gregreese on the gov's coercive use of tariffs to drive Mexico to adopt UN Sustainable Development Goals, in particular, the biometric ID. #BBB" / X
(21) Destiny Rezendes on X: "They banned Central Bank Digital Currencies in the GENIUS Act so they could implement a Federal Reserve (Central Bank) Digital Stablecoin. And they are like totally different. Totally. 💯" / X
(21) The Report on X: "Republicans in Congress… and the Trump administration… just passed their so-called “Genius Act,” which quietly rebrands CBDC as the “digital dollar.” Let that sink in — they didn’t stop it… they rebranded it. This isn’t protection… it’s betrayal. It’s the slow rollout of the https://t.co/f7dgOTLqeg" / X
(21) Rep. Stephen F. Lynch on X: "The so-called “Genius Act” allows Trump to sell access to foreign governments, allows big tech to issue private digital currencies, and devalues the U.S. dollar. Nothing in this bill prevents a taxpayer bailout when the crypto industry inevitably fails. Congress must https://t.co/7Lln6O3jEO" / X
(9) Orwell Huxley’s Ghost on X: "Warp speed https://t.co/SLdu9dWxzn" / X
(21) Rebel Party 🇺🇸 on X: "@TMZ This photo was taken in October 1993 when Ivanka was 11. In January 1993, Trump paid George Houraney $30,000 to throw Epstein a VIP party with his American Dream Calendar Girls of Las Vegas (ages 16-22). To George's shock, Trump and Epstein were the only guests. Trump knew https://t.co/vsaWizW1nO" / X
To announce that there must be no criticism of the president, or that we are to stand by the president right or wrong, is not only unpatriotic and servile, but is morally treasonable to the American public. by Theodore Roosevelt
Peter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post