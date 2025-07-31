The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

IMA: Why (and How) We Must Overcome the Fear Paradigm to Free Our Hearts & Minds

Written by Ryan Cristián
Jul 31, 2025
Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on the effects of propaganda/conditioning in the context of stress and emotional reactivity, how this drives continued submission, and how it has been historically utilized by power structures to keep you, as an individual, but also society as a whole, stuck in a perpetual state of fight or flight. This not only causes one to act reactively and emotionally but also suspends your body's most important functions while in this state -- such as the immune system. We discuss the current 24/7 news cycle and how this plays a major role in maintaining a state in which emotion often circumvents logic. We also discuss why it is so important that each of us work consciously to act, feel, and think deliberately, as opposed to allowing the momentum (political or otherwise) to guide our direction. Most importantly, we discuss ways to steel yourself against such manipulations, as well as practices that can help guide you back to daylight if you find yourself lost in a never-ending cycle of sadness, paranoia, and fear.

Source Links:

The Rise of Authoritarianism: From Parasite Stress Theory to Lockstep

Multiple Studies Predicted Governments Become Authoritarian in Response to Pandemics

Pathogens and Politics: Further Evidence That Parasite Prevalence Predicts Authoritarianism - PMC

The Parasite-Stress Theory of Values and Sociality: Infectious Disease, History and Human Values Worldwide | SpringerLink

Masks Lead To Bacterial Pneumonia, Oral Thrush, Systemic Inflammation & May Be The Cause Of “Long-Haul” COVID

Welcome to 2030: I Own Land, Live Among Like Minded People, and Life Has Never Been Better

(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Another peer reviewed study just found that "Long COVID" is largely psychosomatic, not real. The newest study finds that Long COVID is "associated with factors other than SARS-CoV-2 infection, including psychosocial factors". #QuestionEverything #LongCOVID https://t.co/NQGfMg8x53 https://t.co/t8g3HrlTQN" / X

Prevalence and Characteristics Associated With Post–COVID-19 Condition Among Nonhospitalized Adolescents and Young Adults | Infectious Diseases | JAMA Network Open | JAMA Network

Association of Self-reported COVID-19 Infection and SARS-CoV-2 Serology Test Results With Persistent Physical Symptoms Among French Adults During the COVID-19 Pandemic | Infectious Diseases | JAMA Internal Medicine | JAMA Network

Rare link between coronavirus vaccines and Long Covid–like illness starts to gain acceptance | Science | AAAS

Psychological vs. Psychosocial — What’s the Difference?

(1) Simon Sinek: Why Leaders Eat Last - YouTube

edso brain chemicals - Brave Search

(100) Fear Is (Literally) the Mind Killer - Pleasure to Burn

Screen Shot 2025-07-31 at 1.56.16 PM.png (1398×1202)

More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they’re so stressed they can’t function

Rates of Anxiety, Depression Rising Among Americans, Especially the Young

Chronic Stress Weakens Connectivity in the Prefrontal Cortex: Architectural and Molecular Changes - PMC

Stress signalling pathways that impair prefrontal cortex structure and function - PubMed

Stress effects on working memory, explicit memory, and implicit memory for neutral and emotional stimuli in healthy men - PubMed

Chronic Stress Weakens Connectivity in the Prefrontal Cortex: Architectural and Molecular Changes - PMC

Chronic and Acute Stress Promote Overexploitation in Serial Decision Making - PubMed

Stress-Induced Functional Alterations in Amygdala: Implications for Neuropsychiatric Diseases - PMC

The effects of stress exposure on prefrontal cortex: Translating basic research into successful treatments for post-traumatic stress disorder - ScienceDirect

Americans Sleeping Less, More Stressed

Economy, Election Spur Rising Anxiety Among Americans in 2024

The Project Gutenberg eBook of Crystallizing Public Opinion, by Edward L. Bernays.

Hardwiring Happiness - Rick Hanson, PhD

Book Review: Addiction by Design – The Solari Library

JACKET Pro Faraday CORDURA® Vertical Phone Bag – Magnetic Closure (4.5″ X 8″) | Solari Report

it's 2030 never been happier - Brave Search

(6) Ken Klippenstein on X: "Senator Slotkin says of the CIA: "These are good, corn-fed people who just want to help their country." https://t.co/ApFhXE4E3J" / X

IMA Archives - The Last American Vagabond

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

Discussion about this video

