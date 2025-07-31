IMA: Why (and How) We Must Overcome the Fear Paradigm to Free Our Hearts & Minds

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on the effects of propaganda/conditioning in the context of stress and emotional reactivity, how this drives continued submission, and how it has been historically utilized by power structures to keep you, as an individual, but also society as a whole, stuck in a perpetual state of fight or flight. This not only causes one to act reactively and emotionally but also suspends your body's most important functions while in this state -- such as the immune system. We discuss the current 24/7 news cycle and how this plays a major role in maintaining a state in which emotion often circumvents logic. We also discuss why it is so important that each of us work consciously to act, feel, and think deliberately, as opposed to allowing the momentum (political or otherwise) to guide our direction. Most importantly, we discuss ways to steel yourself against such manipulations, as well as practices that can help guide you back to daylight if you find yourself lost in a never-ending cycle of sadness, paranoia, and fear.
Source Links:
