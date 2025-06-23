Brian Young Interview - Exposing #TeamSportPolitics & The Illusion Of Government

Joining me today is podcaster & researcher Brian Young, here to discuss the current chaos taking place in the partisan political field and the very stark divide that has appeared within the MAGA movement, largely rooted in the contradictory actions of their leaders -- most obviously regarding the attacks on Iran. We also discuss statism and the illusion of authority that government's wield, and we review many of the current events taking place through that lens.
Source Links:
Trump's Leaked AI Government Plans, Trump Mobile & The Expected False Flag To Justify Iran War
Detachment 201 (Technocracy In Uniform), Trump's MAGA Divide & Israel's Iran Regime Change Two-Step
(9) DD Geopolitics on X: "NEW: Did Palantir software help Israel fabricate a war pretext? On June 12, Israel bombed Iran’s nuclear sites. Days later, an Iranian AI scientist was killed in a separate strike. Both attacks trace back to one source: the IAEA’s Mosaic system—powered by Palantir. Read our new https://t.co/vgxWE4ygAj" / X
(9) Sprinter Observer on X: "FBI Director Kash Patel: "America needs to wake up and prioritize Israel, We will make sure that we stand by our number one ally, which is Israel." February 2025 https://t.co/mdtcAB45Ly" / X
(9) Going Underground on X: "🚨🇺🇸Col. Lawrence Wilkerson: ‘I WATCHED MOSSAD TAKE OVER THE PENTAGON IN 2002’ ‘The Pentagon was infiltrated by Mossad. They did not need any identification to get through the river entrance to the building. They went upstairs to Douglas Feith, the Undersecretary of Defence https://t.co/B3GLfUMUEF" / X
(10) Lord Bebo on X: "🇮🇷 IRAN TODAY: Just watch this short walk through Teheran! -> Count the women that wear a head scarf and those who do not. Now tell me, is this what you expected? Iranian women can wear a headscarf if they choose to, but if they don’t … then they don’t. It’s a modern Muslim https://t.co/nT2UKb4fyn" / X
(10) Syrian Girl on X: "The Karens from #TheView are lying to you about women in Iran. Whoopie Goldberg didn't correct the lies either. https://t.co/mCf3otFceK" / X
Sam Tripoli on X: "Sounds like the CIA is going to do a giant cyber attack" / X
(10) Nick Sortor on X: "🚨 JUST IN: President Trump has proposed a NEW deal to Iran via Steve Witkoff, Karoline Leavitt reveals It's very simple and straight forward: ✅ NO uranium enrichment ✅ BAR Iran from working toward a nuclear weapon TAKE THE DEAL, IRAN! Last chance! https://t.co/YDPUlDcxiH" / X
(10) Champagne Joshi on X: "I would like you to take a wild guess about who funds the Network Contagion Research Institute, the organization who made the report this article and Prof, Peterson is referencing. You know your boy wasn’t going to just take it at face value given the peculiar timing of its" / X
(10) Alan MacLeod on X: "Unbelievable. Israel is currently bombing FIVE countries (🇵🇸🇸🇾🇮🇷🇱🇧🇾🇪). But some are already planning for ANOTHER war. https://t.co/9jTFXyndI0" / X
Laura Loomer on X: "There’s a new op running inside MAGA, led by the same RFK Jr. @RobertKennedyJr supporters who tried to sabotage President Trump’s campaign with a contingent election scheme. Their new schtick is to falsely accuse President Trump of being PRO WAR. Now @TulsiGabbard is pushing https://t.co/TprrHdeqh8" / X
Joel Pollak on X: "Joke circulating in Israel at the moment: https://t.co/jE7CaMFQgK" / X
HighImpactFlix on X: "I was just called a "Kamala cuck" on my HighImpactFlix Facebook page for calling out the hypocrisy of both the left and the right and the fact that Trump is owned by Israel. Never been called a "Kamala cuck" before. Come on over there if you haven't subscribed, I need about 500 https://t.co/jPuyF7DA35" / X
(10) HighImpactFlix on X: ""When you look at this story, it makes you think of all we've gone through to get Trump in. It makes it that much more painful to see what he's now doing with Iran." - Alex Jones Hey @RealAlexJones how many people will Trump have to kill before you start treating him like you https://t.co/iOfsg1FQJm" / X
(10) The Last American Vagabond on X: "@bennyjohnson Despite no reason to ever trust government numbers, from any side, this is so clearly "historic" @bennyjohnson, or maybe just your usual grifty hype on common things when Trump does them, either or. https://t.co/7LLk0mFTG8 https://t.co/3BLGfhIGX6" / X
x.com/HighImpactFlix/status/1935425328349913471
Trump Could Send Americans To El Salvador & Israel Commits "Largest Child Massacre In Its History"
