Spyderland Interview - Revolution Through Music

Joining me today is the very talented group, Spyderland (Marie Litton & Drew McClellan), here to discuss their journey through the musical field, how they have evolved throughout it, and what changed for them after the COVID-19 event. We discuss the powerful way that music can inform the listener, often in ways they don't recognize, especially regarding contentious truths and how music can help lower the guard of those already primed to reject it. We discuss some current events, a bit of the esoteric, and the fight for the very essence of humanity.
