The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
4

Spyderland Interview - Revolution Through Music

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond's avatar
The Last American Vagabond
Jun 04, 2025
2
4
Share
Transcript

Joining me today is the very talented group, Spyderland (Marie Litton & Drew McClellan), here to discuss their journey through the musical field, how they have evolved throughout it, and what changed for them after the COVID-19 event. We discuss the powerful way that music can inform the listener, often in ways they don't recognize, especially regarding contentious truths and how music can help lower the guard of those already primed to reject it. We discuss some current events, a bit of the esoteric, and the fight for the very essence of humanity.

Source Links:

(21) Spyderland (@spyderland) / X(8) Spyderland on X: "WE DON'T GO BACK | SPYDERLAND https://t.co/K6qYhktwVa" / X(8) Spyderland on X: "Spyderland - SMASH N GRAB https://t.co/xMky6y79of" / XSpyderland (@spyderland) • Instagram photos and videosDiscover the Art and Music of SpyderlandSpyderland - ANTI IDOL - YouTube

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

© 2025 The Last American Vagabond
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture