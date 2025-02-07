Charlie Robinson Interview - Trump Says US Will "Take Over Gaza" & The Future Of Independent Media

Joining me today Charlie Robinson, here to discuss the wild ride that has been just the first couple weeks of the new Trump administration, and the new recent announcements from Trump that US needs to "clean out" and "take over Gaza", despite over a year of aggressive denials that this would come to pass. These announcements followed a visit from the most wanted war criminal on earth, Benjamin Netanyahu, as he sat next to Trump grinning as he described Gaza's "Hell on earth". We also discuss Charlie's acquisition of independent media sites, Activist Post and Natural Blaze, the creation of the IMA, and the future of independent media.
(58) Macroaggressions Podcast with Charlie Robinson (@macroaggressio3) / XMACROAGGRESSIONSThe Octopus of Global Control — MACROAGGRESSIONSControlled Demolition — MACROAGGRESSIONSHypocrazy — MACROAGGRESSIONSSolutions - Activist PostNatural Health News - Holistic Medicine - Homeopathic Remedies - Food FreedomTrump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy ProposalsNew Tab(45) Glenn Greenwald on X: "Gaza is now rubble: because of the sociopath sitting next to Trump grinning, knowing he owns the US. Palestinians will never voluntarily leave. So is Trump proposing yet another US war for Israel, this time to ethnically cleanse Gaza and give Jared Kushner real estate holdings?" / XGjB2Yk2XoAANeux (1080×1080)Israel's Infiltration Of US Tech In Light Of The Lebanon Pager Attack(49) Efrat Fenigson on X: "“Build back better”. Gaza is an $80b project. What did I say on Oct. 7th? It was all allowed/planned to bring us to this." / X(48) ☀️👀 on X: "both Trump and Netanyahu just said that Hamas killed and burned babies alive. Zero babies were burned alive on October 7. None of the reporters bothered to question them about spreading these deranged hoax lies https://t.co/8EIZ1TXpyA" / X(17) Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 on X: "This guy is a demon. https://t.co/TMbU7GNUMT" / X(17) ADAM on X: "Before the genocide, Gaza was home to 2.3 million people. Now? 1.7 million. They murdered 600,000 people… and they know it. One of the worst genocides in history played out in real time before our eyes. https://t.co/ZdsjIoLvDb" / XNew Tab(18) Comrade Misty is Putin’s Buddy on X: "https://t.co/aZSxklbz47" / XTrump says U.S. will take over Gaza Strip | Reuters(19) Whitney Webb on X: "A US "long term ownership plan" of Gaza is just a nicer way of saying another US long-term military occupation of the Middle East on behalf of Israel. If you think this will bring "stability" to the Middle East, you learned nothing from the "War on Terror" era at all. This…" / X(54) Nancy Mace on X: "Let’s turn Gaza into Mar-A-Lago" / XNew Tab(38) The Solari Report on X: "That's the problem. The last government was lawless, so now it is cool for this government to be lawless. America social media promoting the idea that lawlessness is cool, fashionable. Abrogating contracts is cool, genocide is cool. AI bots teaching that killing people and…" / XNew Tab(54) TruthHammer4EVA on X: "Trump just opened the door to parking US military on Israel's front lawn... during our long-term op to defang Israel... and made them thank him for doing so on live TV... by using their own mask to box them in. MOSSAD just got its freedom/range of motion crippled... and our" / X(54) Vision4theBlind on X: "The CIA allegedly offering its entire workforce the option to quit for 8 months' pay sounds like a CIA psyop in itself You really buying this?" / X(51) Donald J. Trump on X: "Our Country is a disaster, a laughing stock all over the World! This is what happens when you have OPEN BORDERS, with weak, ineffective, and virtually nonexistent leadership. The DOJ, FBI, and Democrat state and local prosecutors have not done their job. They are incompetent and" / XYou searched for IMA - The Last American Vagabond
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post