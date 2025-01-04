Derrick Broze Interview - US Government Bio-Imperialism & Those Fighting For Actual Solutions

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his recent suspension from yet another payment processing platform, as well as hi recent article regarding the US government attempting to strong-arm Mexico into accepting GMO corn that they do not want, as they state it is a serious risk to their indigenous corn and population's health. We also end with a discussion of the upcoming People's Reset and it's solution-focused direction.
Wise: the international account | Money without bordersThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and RumbleInvest - The Conscious Resistance NetworkDerrick Broze Archives - The Last American VagabondBiden Administration and 'Mr. Monsanto' Continue to Bully Mexico into Accepting GMO CornYou searched for GMO - Page 4 of 33 - The Last American VagabondStephanie Seneff/Denis Rancourt Roundtable - Glyphosate, mRNA & Spike Proteins Destroying Your BodyGlyphosate Worse Than We Could Imagine. “It’s Everywhere”Weed-Killing Carcinogen Glyphosate Found In Children’s FoodsNew Study Finds Links Between Glyphosate And Fetal DefectsMake American Healthy Again (With GMOs, Pharmaceuticals, AI & Nanotech) & The Partisan ImplosionSPEAKERS - The People's ResetNew TabMeet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump's 2nd Term'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite NetworkFederal Government Watchdog Warns the DHS Surveils Americans Without a Warrant Using More Than 20 Technologies
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post