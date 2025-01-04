Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1
11

Derrick Broze Interview - US Government Bio-Imperialism & Those Fighting For Actual Solutions

The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond
Jan 04, 2025
1
11
Share
Transcript

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his recent suspension from yet another payment processing platform, as well as hi recent article regarding the US government attempting to strong-arm Mexico into accepting GMO corn that they do not want, as they state it is a serious risk to their indigenous corn and population's health. We also end with a discussion of the upcoming People's Reset and it's solution-focused direction.

Wise: the international account | Money without bordersThe Co-Opting of Bitcoin: BTC Nashville, Peter Thiel, Donald Trump, and RumbleInvest - The Conscious Resistance NetworkDerrick Broze Archives - The Last American VagabondBiden Administration and 'Mr. Monsanto' Continue to Bully Mexico into Accepting GMO CornYou searched for GMO - Page 4 of 33 - The Last American VagabondStephanie Seneff/Denis Rancourt Roundtable - Glyphosate, mRNA & Spike Proteins Destroying Your BodyGlyphosate Worse Than We Could Imagine. “It’s Everywhere”Weed-Killing Carcinogen Glyphosate Found In Children’s FoodsNew Study Finds Links Between Glyphosate And Fetal DefectsMake American Healthy Again (With GMOs, Pharmaceuticals, AI & Nanotech) & The Partisan ImplosionSPEAKERS - The People's ResetNew TabMeet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump's 2nd Term'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite NetworkFederal Government Watchdog Warns the DHS Surveils Americans Without a Warrant Using More Than 20 Technologies

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
The Last American Vagabond
Recent Episodes
Mitch Burcham Interview - How The Government Commandeered Bitcoin & Its Decentralized Future
  The Last American Vagabond
Denis Rancourt Interview – The COVID-19 Illusion: Biological Stress-Induced Bacterial Pneumonia
  The Last American Vagabond
James Corbett Interview - Syria, Drones & The Ongoing WWIII
  The Last American Vagabond
Derrick Broze Interview - Manufacturing Consent For The Incoming Technocratic Control Grid
  The Last American Vagabond
Vanessa Beeley Interview - The US/Israeli-Backed Regime Change In Syria & Its Zionist Beneficiary
  The Last American Vagabond
Trump Administration 2024: IMA Discusses Cabinet Picks & Policy Proposals
  The Last American Vagabond
Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Truth About What Is Happening In Syria
  The Last American Vagabond