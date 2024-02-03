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Dr. Philipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride’s Harms
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Dr. Philipe Grandjean Exposes The History Of Fluoride’s Harms

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The Last American Vagabond
Feb 03, 2024

On February 2nd, 2024, TLAV lead investigator Derrick Broze interviewed Dr. Phillipe Grandjean regarding his work on mercury, the toxicity of fluoride, and the pressure he has faced for speaking out. Dr. Grandjean is one of the expert witnesses testifying on behalf of the Fluoride Action Network and plaintiffs in the Fluoride Lawsuit. Grandjean is a Danish scientist working in environmental medicine. He is the head of the Environmental Medicine Research Unit at the University of Southern Denmark and adjunct professor of environmental health at the Harvard School of Public Health. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble");   Rumble("play", {"video":"v48kbcq","div":"rumble_v48kbcq"}); Source Links: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/fluoride-trial-scientist-says-he-was-threatened-because-of-fluoride-study/ https://www.givesendgo.com/FluorideTrial   Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation (3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

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