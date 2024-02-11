Israel Claims Hamas Tunnel Found Under UNRWA Headquarters – More Israeli Lies Or Genuine Evidence?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/11/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v4a7m9e","div":"rumble_v4a7m9e"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Canadian officials still haven't seen intelligence linking UN's Gaza aid agency with Hamas: sources | CBC News (36) Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention on X: "In light of the paucity of evidence, the @LemkinInstitute expects that the countries who have suspended promised aid to @unrwa will reinstate that aid as soon as possible. Now without any reason for suspension of aid, they will be actively committing genocide through the… https://t.co/wz9kcz0SF1" / X Belgium to continue financial support to UNRWA (40) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "After Belgium decided to take the principled stance of refusing to cut UNRWA funds to Gaza, the Israeli military responded by bombing the Belgian Agency for Development in Gaza. https://t.co/wwXmRwHeWV" / X Belgium to summon Israeli envoy after its development agency in Gaza 'completely destroyed' | The Times of Israel New Tab Israel claims Hamas tunnel found under UN refugee agency Gaza headquarters | South China Morning Post (36) X (54) Philippe Lazzarini on X: "- UNRWA did not know what is under its headquarters in Gaza. - UNRWA is made aware of reports through the media regarding a tunnel under the UNRWA Headquarters in Gaza. - UNRWA staff left its headquarters in Gaza City on 12 October following the Israeli evacuation orders and as…" / X (42) Philippe Lazzarini on X: "Told @baysontheroad it is of utmost importance that the members of the @UN General Assembly realise if @UNRWA collapses in #Gaza, the Palestinian community will feel this ad the last betrayal of the International Community. @TalktoAlJazeera https://t.co/JK18xIVR59 https://t.co/VlodY6G2YQ" / X (21) Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 on X: "Breaking: an intricate Hamas terror tunnel system right beneath @UNRWA headquarters in Gaza. #DefundUNRWA https://t.co/bPML14ZKCW" / X New Tab (56) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "@DrEliDavid @UNRWA @UNLazzarini You are such a grifter. Here is the link so people can see for themselves why you cropped it and did not include the link. You have to lie about everything. I hope you are desperately unhappy with who you are. Then again, sociopaths don't usually care. https://t.co/lfFPGEbify" / X (51) Dr. Eli David on X: "🚨 Breaking: IDF shared evidence that the terror tunnel under @UNRWA headquarters received all its electricity from the UNRWA building, refuting head of UNRWA's claim that "they didn't know". https://t.co/cGXBqqlaN0" / X (47) Dr. Eli David on X: "Imagine you find lots of cables in your server room, connected to the main power supply, and all go down beneath the floor to some unknown destination. What do you do? Nothing, according to head of @UNRWA. You simply “didn't know” anything about the tunnel underneath 🤡 https://t.co/XnskggQ8bZ" / X (43) Dr. Eli David on X: "Israel 🇮🇱 government spokesman just revealed that @UNLazzarini declined an invitation to tour the terror tunnel under @UNRWA headquarters. He didn't need the tour.