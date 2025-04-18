Robert Inlakesh Interview - Israel's Ongoing Genocide(s) & The Malicious Greater Israel Project

Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss the ongoing multi-nation genocide that has now been widely acknowledged across the globe. We discuss the current reality in Gaza, and what the Palestinian people are still suffering daily, as well as in Syria and Lebanon. We also discuss the relationship between Hamas and Israel, why that is such an important connection to interrogate, and its connection to many other aspects of both US and Israeli foreign policy.
