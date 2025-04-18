The Last American Vagabond Substack

The Last American Vagabond Substack

Robert Inlakesh Interview - Israel's Ongoing Genocide(s) & The Malicious Greater Israel Project

Written by Ryan Cristián
Apr 18, 2025
Joining me today is Robert Inlakesh, here to discuss the ongoing multi-nation genocide that has now been widely acknowledged across the globe. We discuss the current reality in Gaza, and what the Palestinian people are still suffering daily, as well as in Syria and Lebanon. We also discuss the relationship between Hamas and Israel, why that is such an important connection to interrogate, and its connection to many other aspects of both US and Israeli foreign policy.

Source Links:

Robert Inlakesh Archives - The Last American Vagabond

(24) Robert Inlakesh (@falasteen47) / X

Katz says Israeli troops will remain in Gaza, Lebanon and Syria indefinitely | AP News

As U.S. and Iran begin nuclear talks amid fresh sanctions, can there be a deal?

Israeli Settlers Consistently Use Arson Attacks To Burn Palestinians Alive

Without an independent judiciary, Israel’s cherished democracy will be at risk | The Times of Israel

Hundreds of Israeli reservists vow to refuse service if judicial overhaul passes | Reuters

The Israeli army is facing its biggest refusal crisis in decades

Mossad Chief Visited Doha, Urged Qatar to Continue Hamas Financial Aid - Middle East News - Haaretz.com

(24) Haaretz.com on X: "“Anyone who wants to thwart the establishment of a Palestinian state has to support bolstering Hamas and transferring money to Hamas,” Netanyahu told his Likud party’s Knesset members in March 2019. “This is part of our strategy" https://t.co/7lTQs9E5Zf" / X

Palestinian Authority Does Israel's Dirty Work, One Killed In Clashes

Israel Bombed Al-Ahli Hospital, American Child Killed In Gaza & Gaza Genocide Has Exposed Everyone

The Israeli Massacre At Al-Ahli Hospital In Gaza: Fact vs Fiction

The US Government's Flagrant Attack On Free Speech - Mahmoud Khalil Is Just the Beginning...

Trump Could Send Americans To El Salvador & Israel Commits "Largest Child Massacre In Its History"

Americans Speaking Out About Israel's Genocide Could Be Next - In Principle It Is The Same

