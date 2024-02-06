‘Strategic Engineered Migration’ To Drive Policy/BioSurveillance & Israel’s Deliberate War Crimes

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/6/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v497t7k","div":"rumble_v497t7k"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (24) Ahmed on X: "@jacksonhinklle Thank you Israel 🇮🇱 https://t.co/U01xieJZxi" / X twitter.com/tlavagabond/status/1754515496966168788 Ryan Cristián - How to do Objective Research New Tab Texas Border Crisis The New Jan 6th & ICJ Rules Israel Genocide Accusation Has Merit (21) Elon Musk on X: "https://t.co/BDStCsUiDm" / X (20) 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 on X: "@jsolom100 @SallyMayweather https://t.co/TX5sogNgng" / X Biden vows to ‘shut down the border’ if Senate immigration bill is passed | Joe Biden | The Guardian House Speaker Wants US 'Border Closed' Before Passing Ukraine, Israel Aid (21) The Patriot Voice on X: "It CANNOT be understated. There is a MASSIVE ATTACK being brought on the United States in the form of “Mass Migration” being used as a WEAPON to bring our country to heel politically, and as a means to DESTABILIZE society. 🚨🚨🚨 As well documented in this document from 2010:… https://t.co/vjKEbL68RG" / X Weapons of Mass Migration: Forced Displacement as an Instrument of Coercion; Strategic Insights, v. 9, issue 1 (Spring-Summer 2010) Weapons of Mass Migration: Forced Displacement as an Instrument of Coercion; Strategic Insights, v. 9, issue 1 (Spring-Summer 2010) (31) The Patriot Voice on X: "Alejandro Mayorkas .@SecMayorkas, the DHS secretary under Biden is ALSO a “Board Member” of HIAS (Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society) .@HIASrefugees one of the many NGOs that is providing shelter, food, and helping to facilitate the INVASION of our border using “Mass Migration”… https://t.co/Ar3nGedxQf" / X Opinion: A Biden Appointee Who Carries the Jewish Story Itself | HIAS HIAS Congratulates Board Member Alejandro Mayorkas on DHS Nomination | HIAS Mayorkas-border-holocaust.mp4 This Is Not Just About the Border... Davos Boss Warns Refugee Crisis Could Be Precursor to Something Much Bigger - Bloomberg WEF_Migration_Report_Embargov.pdf Why it’s time to reframe the migration debate | World Economic Forum Global Appeal 2024 Migration is a model for sustainable development for all | World Economic Forum (24) Joe Allen on X: "RAND Corporation robot Mary Lee explains THE INTERNET OF BODIES How 5G connected biosensors in our clothes, in our skin, in our cradles, in our masks, in our toilets, and in our brains will "help us improve ourselves" and "become a part of the Internet as we never have before." https://t.co/XH7MdxRXMI" / X US Terror Manufacturing Industry, Border Biometrics, Self Assembling LNP & Internal BioSurveillance Gates-Lipid-Nanoparticles-self-assembling.mp4 (24) Thailand Medical News on X: "@P_McCulloughMD @mRNAdeaths @moderna_tx And Now The Latest! Study Involving 50 Over Medical Intuitions Around The World Finds That Pfizer’s mRNA Vaccines Could Be Causing A Silent Pandemic Of Liver Injury! When Are We Going To Ban These Toxic Products!!! https://t.co/Fag4ONCBxH" / X Strategies to reduce the risks of mRNA drug and vaccine toxicity | Nature Reviews Drug Discovery