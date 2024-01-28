Suspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & “UNRWA Is Hamas” Exposed As Israeli Operation

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/28/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v47btw9","div":"rumble_v47btw9"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): Texas Border Crisis The New Jan 6th & ICJ Rules Israel Genocide Accusation Has Merit (25) Movsum Samadov - Search / X (24) Liam Cosgrove on X: "The Middle Easterner filmed at the border is NOT Movsum Samadov. Look at the image that’s gone viral compared to this article about the REAL Samadov published on the day of his release from prison (1 year prior to border video). His YouTube channel also shows the same mole on… https://t.co/flLs9oiDgl" / X (54) Francisco on X: "@OreoExpress @POTUS He’s a Jordanian engineer named Bashar Abu Said, who was imprisoned in Egypt for recruiting for the Mossad. Not Movsum Samadov. https://t.co/RbmsbIHQJT https://t.co/sCvC7rTCnx" / X Egypt sentences Jordanian engineer to 10 years in jail for espionage | Jordan Times Jordanian 'spy for Israel' accuses Egyptian billionaire of plotting to poison him - Politics - Egypt - Ahram Online (31) Oreo Express Normal/Not Mentally Ill on X: "He claims he is a Jordanian citizen from Palestine. https://t.co/EdH6qmjDaL" / X (54) R!CKYRANTS on X: "Don’t fall for the border psyop. https://t.co/bRjFZfykws" / X Is the Electoral Fix Already In? - by Matt Taibbi The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election (53) Arnaud Bertrand on X: "This New York Times article is mind-blowing and illustrates the insane extent to which America has escaped reality. They literally blame China - of all countries - for the Middle East crisis, writing that "the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East shows how… https://t.co/ANHPesoUJp" / X (68) Patrick Henningsen on X: "PURE FASCISM - “IN DEFENSE OF GENOCIDE” The deranged octogenarian and ardent Zionist @SpeakerPelosi is now claiming that Pro-#Palestine protesters are Russian plants that ‘need to be investigated by the FBI’. Pathetic, but highly revealing how corrupt grifters in Washington are… https://t.co/IL6lZ4c02u" / X New Tab (6) Grandfather suing Sunglass Hut, Macy's following arrest - YouTube Fake explicit Taylor Swift images: White House is 'alarmed' (32) 🥖🎪 on X: "@TLAVagabond @OdyseeTeam AI deep fake of Taylor Swift nude appears. White House calls for legislation to fix the problem. Taylor Swift is now not searchable on this platform Problem Reaction Solution ? https://t.co/kvvnzEUb7i" / X (34) Concerned Citizen on X: "⚠️ Warning Graphic Content Soldier gets chased with drone & obliterated. Modern Warfare is truly terrifying - pray for humanity. https://t.co/5AjkbzxiDc" / X New Tab (40) Caitlin Johnstone on X: "Don't talk to me about October 7. Don't talk to me about hostages. I don't care. I haven't cared for months. Many, many times more Gazans are dying and suffering than the number of Israelis who died and are suffering. That means the death and suffering of Palestinians is much…" / X Will The ICJ Ruling Against Israel Be A Win For Gaza? (34) Muhammad Shehada on X: "Source: "There's a simple way to establish what did or did not happen on...