Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Gaza Technocracy Incubator & The Global Resistance Last Stand

Joining me today is independent investigative journalist, Vanessa Beeley, here to discuss the growing world-war dynamic in the Middle East and the ongoing genocide in Gaza that is now being recreated in Lebanon with little to no push back by the supposed "rules-based international order". We also discuss how the global technocratic elitists are using Gaza as a testbed for artificial intelligence -- fine tuning for future military use on a mass scale, as well as domestic control structures -- and how the rising global resistance is not just about the future of Gaza, but the future of us all.
Source Links:
(21) vanessa beeley/UK Column (@VanessaBeeley) / X(43) vanessa beeley/UK Column on X: "The #Zionist machine is a soulless entity. A crusher of souls, of history and life. It must be stopped because it will reduce everything in its path to dust. Support the Resistance because they are fighting this war for all of us. https://t.co/bJwjdBgkFL" / X(29) Philip Giraldi on X: "In any event, it is now counter to actual US interests to be so totally subservient to Israeli priorities. A good first step would be to require the constituent groups that make up the Israel Lobby to register as foreign agents under the Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, https://t.co/02xiYSZl9D" / X(27) Max Blumenthal on X: "Two congressmen from the dominant Israel First wing of the Republican Party have introduced a bill which would give US citizens who are foreign fighters in Israel’s apartheid army the same benefits as US National Guardsmen or Reservists https://t.co/BZaV4ZfpLy" / X(27) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Here's Trump saying he'll send the DoJ to campuses to stop antisemitism. What's that again about the Right protecting #FreeSpeech? This is the Woke Right (just like the Left) endorsing censorship of protected speech to stop "hate speech". How is that different? #TwoPartyIllusion https://t.co/BvELicPDUd" / XNew Tab(22) Omar from Gaza 𓂆 on X: "This is a message from the wife of Hani Zu'rob, the owner of the passport shown in the picture. She says that she, her husband, and their children have been in Egypt for six months. The passport is old, expired in 2012, and he obtained two more passports after it. She… https://t.co/joUYQG8C4Y" / XIsraeli Strike on Gaza School Kills 28, Including Five Children - News From Antiwar.com(38) ☀️👀 on X: "this is just astonishing. The New York Times just published a piece where they say "many in Gaza" celebrated Sinwar's killing, and cite a fake anonymous person supposedly saying "he made Israel do this to us." This is like publishing in 1944: "A Jew in Auschwitz, who wants to https://t.co/d4ogfH42gx" / XNew Tab(38) Omar from Gaza 𓂆 on X: "We were informed that we had to head to southern Gaza as it was declared a "safe humanitarian zone." On our way south, the road felt like hell itself. A bus carrying a family was bombed, and it was the first time I saw body parts flying through the air. Every kilometer or so, you" / XBiden Envoy Told Aid Groups in August That US Wouldn't Consider Ending Military Aid to Israel - News From Antiwar.com(38) Cate Brown on X: "Israel has barred 6 international medical charities from entering #Gaza, according to @WHO. The denial follows @SecBlinken warning that the US could suspend military asst if humanitarian access doesn't improve. This is not a good look. https://t.co/kc8w0OKiNJ" / XIsrael stops processing key commercial food imports to Gaza, sources say - Israel News - The Jerusalem PostNew Tab(38) Arnaud Bertrand on X: "Netanyahu at the UN last month: "We don’t seek to resettle Gaza." Netanyahu to the US Congress in July: "Israel does not seek to resettle Gaza." Yet his own party calls Israelis to "prepare to settle Gaza" 👇, organizing an event which flyer reads: "A year after October 7, we" / XNew Tab(42) Matt Kennard on X: "Today 10 UK police launched a pre-dawn raid on the home of Asa Winstanley, one of Britain’s leading and most celebrated investigative journalists. All this devices, so all his journalistic materials, were seized and are now with the authorities. He was not charged with a crime. https://t.co/bT9fpnE8rU" / X(29) The Last American Vagabond on X: "A TLAV examination of the brutal and inhumane treatment of American journalist Jeremy Loffredo by the IDF. Full Video: https://t.co/mOgiMhsE4c https://t.co/ZqFANNejpT" / XNew TabReport: Israel treating al-Qaida fighters wounded in Syria civil war - The Jerusalem Post(20) B.M. on X: "The Movement for Settlement in Southern Lebanon published this map, featuring "The new Hebrew names for the settlements of Southern Lebanon" based on the current names of the Lebanese towns and villages. https://t.co/359Yoynex1" / XNorthern Skin – Southern Lebanon Settlement Movement Israel Sokol YDIsrael Becoming a 'Refuge for Pedophiles,' Warns Advocate for Child Sex Abuse Victims - Israel News - Haaretz.comNew Tab‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in GazaNew Tab(26) Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 on X: "🇸🇾 The CIA-backed terrorists from the "Saad bin Abi Waqas" Brigade, affiliated with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have released a video showing them preparing for a major assault on Syrian Arab Army positions. This offensive is clearly designed to divert Syrian forces, paving the way for… https://t.co/8Lpmpe9wr1" / X(24) The Last American Vagabond on X: "How many doctors returning from Gaza telling you that Israel is deliberately targeting children do you need to see before something shifts? #GazaGenocide https://t.co/rn6odpvd3B" / XRationalizing the Horrors of Israel’s War in Gaza | The New Yorker
Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)
The Last American Vagabond Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Vanessa Beeley Interview - The Gaza Technocracy Incubator & The Global Resistance Last Stand