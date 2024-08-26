The Last American Vagabond Substack

Sam Husseini Interview - Understanding #VotePact & How The Two Party System Protects The Status Quo
Written by Ryan Cristian
  
Long-Delayed U.S. Government Report Finally Released, Concludes Fluoride Lowers IQ in Children
Written by Derrick Broze
  
America's Frontier Fund: The Venture Capital Firm with Ties to Peter Thiel and Eric Schmidt
Written by Derrick Broze
  
The US-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Talks Are A Complete Sham
Written by Robert Inlakesh
  
Carl Jung, Mystery Cults and MK Ultra: The Eleusinian Mystery Revival Now Underway
Written by Matthew Ehret
  
Israel's Horrifying Mass Rape And Torture Campaign Against Palestinians
Written by Robert Inlakesh
  
What Role Will Google's Eric Schmidt Play in Election 2024?
Written by Derrick Broze
  
Occult Olympics, Solar Deities and the French Pagan Revolution
Many people were aghast at the blatant occult symbolism on display during the opening ceremonies of the 2024 Paris Olympics.
  
Israel's Unhinged Assassinations Are A Threat To Global Security
Israel's assassination of a Hezbollah leader in Beirut, followed shortly after by the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Hanniyeh in Tehran, represent…
  
An Israeli False Flag To Justify Attacking Lebanon?
Written by Robert Inlakesh
  
