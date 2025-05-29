Charlie Robinson Interview - What The Hell Is Happening (5/29/25)

Joining today is Charlie Robinson, here once again to discuss the madness that is partisan politics, and the chaotic nature of the world today. Charlie will be periodically joining Ryan to discuss current events, political machinations, foreign policy blunders, and just good old fashioned two-party illusion naivety. Our conversations will be focused on whatever is most current in our minds as we do our best to decipher "what the hell is happening"?
Source Links:
(20) The Last American Vagabond on X: "A fact already proven & highly documented. But honest coverage is not Benny's thing. He is all about blind cheerleading around whatever his team just announced.. or excuse me, what his team just announced they are ABOUT to announce. #TeamSportPolitics https://t.co/KSTf4JEYNR https://t.co/AZX6nlQiFV" / X
(20) Dominic Michael Tripi on X: "@bennyjohnson In this same interview he doubled down on saying that Epstein killed himself. https://t.co/XhQaIX8TDZ https://t.co/EG0riwC2Qs" / X
(20) Benny Johnson on X: "Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino announces a bombshell video is being released soon confirming that Epstein killed himself: “It was only one camera. There's video and we will release it.” “There's just nobody there. There's no DNA, no audio, no fingerprints, no suspects, no https://t.co/c230YoM4jZ" / X
when did epstein kill himself - Brave Search
(20) Ken Silva on X: "STORY https://t.co/cwMkymvKlG" / X
(20) Elizabeth Warren on X: "Good riddance — but Musk isn’t off the hook for his chaos and corruption. We must hold him accountable." / X
New Tab
(20) Dan Bongino on X: "As we read and process reports of a new COVID strain emerging, I want you to know that we are actively investigating, in multiple field offices, the cover-up of the origin of the COVID virus, along with associated matters requiring our attention. You deserve answers." / X
New COVID variant linked to China spike detected in US but cases remain low | Fox News
(20) Dan Cohen on X: "The Covid origins debate is a US government PSYOP. You have been conditioned to believe a virus leaked from a lab, spread around the world and killed millions. This narrative has been carefully crafted through a highly sophisticated propaganda campaign and made to feel" / X
US cancels $766 million Moderna contract to fight pandemic flu | AP News
Moderna bird flu vaccine development contract canceled by HHS
HHS cancels $590 million contract with Moderna for bird flu vaccine | CNN
Arcturus Therapeutics Receives U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation for the STARR® mRNA Vaccine Candidate ARCT-2304 for Pandemic Influenza A Virus H5N1 | Arcturus Therapeutics, Inc.
Home - The AeroVax Inhaled COVID Vaccine Trial
New Tab
Leak reveals what Sam Altman and Jony Ive are cooking up: 100 million AI 'companion' devices | Mashable
Israel seeks funding for plan to require facial recognition in exchange for food in Gaza | Biometric Update
New Tab
(20) Fox News on X: "BREAKING: State Department now reviewing all visa holders associated with Harvard, not just students" / X
(20) Secretary Marco Rubio on X: "The U.S. will begin revoking visas of Chinese students, including those with connections to the Chinese Communist Party or studying in critical fields." / X
(20) Nicholas J. Fuentes on X: "Look how afraid he is of offending Israel https://t.co/IuSj9M3kgp" / X
Twitter Video Downloader - Download twitter videos & GIF Online
U.S. Troop Presence in Taiwan Escalates Pressure on Beijing’s Red Line
(11) Aaron Reichlin-Melnick on X: "1) You can't "dox" a government employee's name, it's public information. 2) This is the same @TriciaOhio who published the full name and address of Kilmar Abrego Garcia's wife and the names of their children, forcing her into hiding, so she's got some NERVE to complain here!" / X
Parents Catch FBI In Plot To Force Mentally Ill Son To Be A Right Wing Terrorist
