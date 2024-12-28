Denis Rancourt Interview – The COVID-19 Illusion: Biological Stress-Induced Bacterial Pneumonia

Joining me today once again is Denis Rancourt PhD, here to discuss his newest study breaking down the illusion that is COVID-19. We review his previous work on the topic highlighting how it is a clear mathematical possibility for a government to use preexisting illness numbers and conflate them with a current focus, combining that with false positives from PCR tests and deadly treatments (pre-COVID injection), all to create an illusion of a "novel" illness -- whether a virus was ever there to begin with, or exists at all. We also discuss the (very well known) deleterious effects of lockdowns, masks, and of course the very deadly modRNA injections, and how all of these only added to this illusion when their effects were also conflated with the ever-shifting claims of the alleged "COVID-19" symptoms. We then discuss Denis' recent research around the idea of what's called "biological stress-induced transmission-less bacterial pneumonia" and the profound impact this has on the entire conversation, and to a degree, even bridges the gap between those who believe in terrain theory and those who believe in germ theory.
Source Links:
(18) Denis Rancourt on X: "What the declared pandemic was and was not Abstract: The declared COVID-19 pandemic was not what we are generally told by all sides. The immunology, clinical and virology narratives are largely disconnected from objective reality ascertained from mortality statistics and" / X410 - GoneWayback Machine(100) Opinion: What the declared pandemic was and was notWhat the declared pandemic was and was notNew Tab(32) Denis Rancourt (@denisrancourt) / XHome - Denis RancourtDenis Rancourt | Dissident VoiceResearch – CORRELATIONNew TabDenis Rancourt Interview - Experts Banned From Research Publication For Challenging COVID NarrativeStephanie Seneff/Denis Rancourt Roundtable - Glyphosate, mRNA & Spike Proteins Destroying Your BodyNew TabDenis Rancourt Interview - How A Deep Dive Analysis Of COVID Data Reveals A Pandemic Did Not OccurDenis Rancourt Interview - Data Proves COVID-19 Is Actually An Illusion(PDF) Nature of the COVID-era public health disaster in the USA, from all-cause mortality and socio-geo-economic and climatic dataNew TabDo Masks Cause Bacterial Pneumonia? - The Last American VagabondMasks Lead To Bacterial Pneumonia, Oral Thrush, Systemic Inflammation & May Be The Cause Of “Long-Haul” COVIDChinese CDC Says "Didn't Isolate" COVID-19, GameStop Fiasco, Revisiting Masks & Bacterial PneumoniaNew Tab(26) Denis Rancourt on X: "BREAKING: Mortality is larger in the vaccinated in the long term, national vaccination-status-resolved data, Brazil Small short-term gain (8%), long term death (200%) https://t.co/EX4dyG0jhD << In the medium-term post-COVID period, the risk of death was reduced by 8% for those… https://t.co/TaFwZpk10x" / XFrontiers | Evaluation of post-COVID mortality risk in cases classified as severe acute respiratory syndrome in Brazil: a longitudinal study for medium and long termInnate immune suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes, and MicroRNAs - ScienceDirectSerious adverse events of special interest following mRNA COVID-19 vaccination in randomized trials in adults - ScienceDirectAge-stratified infection fatality rate of COVID-19 in the non-elderly population - ScienceDirect(PDF) COVID-Period Mass Vaccination Campaign and Public Health Disaster in the USA From age/state-resolved all-cause mortality by time, age-resolved vaccine delivery by time, and socio-geo-economic dataSARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2 | Circulation ResearchPathologist Arne Burkhardt Final Interview - Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA VaccinesNew TabCOVID-19 Alberta statistics | alberta.ca(1) The Last American Vagabond on X: "Alberta caught deleting data that exposed the reason behind ignoring all deaths and hospitalizations within the first 14 days following COVID injection. It revealed that almost 80% of both happened in that period. https://t.co/Ra1vqQAHWE (Over 1 million views on this video)" / XNew Tab2024-12-02-Correlation-Medical-hypothesis-pandemic-Rancourt.pdf(100) Medical Hypothesis: Respiratory epidemics and pandemics without viral transmissionDid the C19 vaccine kill 17 million? Yes, but how? Not what you think!Stress in Health and Disease | ScienceDirectForty years of stress research: principal remaining problems and misconceptions - PMC“Stress” is 80 Years Old: From Hans Selye Original Paper in 1936 to Recent Advances in GI Ulceration | Bentham ScienceNew Tab(31) Denis Rancourt on X: "It is incorrect and useless to deny "germ theory". Please stop that. There would not be a "terrain" to talk about, if there were no "germs". And, yes, the terrain (body) plays a dominant role with viral respiratory diseases. Now stop." / X2024-10-29 Germ theory critical excess My present discomfort with absolute denial of "germ theory" - Denis RancourtDr. Andrew Kaufman Interview - The COVID-19 Theory That You Are Not Allowed To Hear - The Last American VagabondDr. Andrew Kaufman Interview - Virus Isolation, Terrain Theory & COVID-19Dr. Andrew Kaufman Interview - What Is The True Catalyst Behind COVID-19?New TabmRNA technology pioneer says Covid-19 vaccinated people can shed spike protein, Twitter says delete this - India TodayInfection of human sweat glands by SARS-CoV-2 | Cell DiscoverymRNA Vaccine Shedding of Spike Protein: Scientific & Clinical Evidence – Vigilant News NetworkInfertility Risks Of COVID-19 Injections, Spike Protein Shedding & Pfizer Is Self-AmplifyingSelf-Spreading Vaccines, Self-Amplifying mRNA Vaccines & COVID Vaccine Menstrual DisruptionSelf-Amplifying RNA: A Second Revolution of mRNA Vaccines against COVID-19Staying Up to Date with COVID-19 Vaccines | COVID-19 | CDCNew Tab(31) Denis Rancourt on X: "This article kinda seems important, putting Musk in context https://t.co/SOIk0z1L2U << As “major Pentagon contractor” Elon Musk attempts to rebrand himself as some kind of anti-establishment rebel, here’s another bit of semi-obscured recent history: On July 2, 2020, Reuters https://t.co/PVO7UdEfB2" / XTesla's Vaccine 'RNA Micofactories', COVID Jabs Cause RSV & Gates Funded Time Release MicroparticlesThe Rise of Authoritarianism: From Parasite Stress Theory to LockstepNew Tab
Pneumonia as a long-term consequence of chronic psychological stress in BALB/c mice - ScienceDirect
