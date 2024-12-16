Derrick Broze Interview - Manufacturing Consent For The Incoming Technocratic Control Grid

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss some of his recent articles and how they relate to some of the current stories dominating the headlines. We discuss the new contracts between SpaceX and the Biden administration for rolling out an all-encompassing satellite spy network around the world with the NRO and how this overlaps with the rapidly growing control grid that is being implemented. We also discuss the Israeli government dominated spyware field and how this is set to explode in the next Trump administration. We also consider how the current drone craze might fit into all of this.
Source Links:
Derrick Broze, Author at The Last American VagabondNew TabMeet the Spyware Companies Preparing to Unleash Their Tech During Trump's 2nd TermThe Biden Administration's Legacy of Migrant Children TraffickingTrump Confirms Plan To Declare National Emergency For "Mass Deportations" Using "Military Assets"(34) Robert Skvarla on X: "New docs obtained by journalist Jack Poulson confirm an Israeli spyware firm was marketing its software based on its ability to "target" the social accounts of everyone from BLM protesters to J6ers https://t.co/CVDgMjgJet" / XThe SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDsSuspected Terrorist At Texas Border Works For Mossad & "UNRWA Is Hamas" Exposed As Israeli OperationWhether Through Biden, Harris, or Trump - Digital ID's Are Coming to AmericaDigital ID: The Foundation for TechnocracyAmerica's Frontier Fund: The Venture Capital Firm with Ties to Peter Thiel and Eric SchmidtNew TabElection 2024: Zionist Technocrats vs Zionist Technocrats'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite NetworkElon Musk | Tesla Investor Relations(31) Evan on X: "SpaceX’s Starlink now has more than 5,000 satellites orbiting Earth 🌎 up from 0 operational satellites at the start of 2019 Here’s what that journey looks like 👀 https://t.co/ZPTXcXOhjg" / XSpaceX Wins First US Space Force Contract for Satellites - BloombergNew TabIsrael Connection To Drone Psyop & Netanyahu Government "Unanimously Approved" Plan To Settle SyriaNJ Drone 'Invasion' Just In Time For Congress To Reauthorize Orwellian Law | ZeroHedge(21) Palantir on X: "“For more than two decades, we have been providing warfighters with mission-critical software and production AI capabilities – including Project Maven,” says Aki Jain, Palantir’s CTO & President, US Government. “Deploying Palantir’s Visual Navigation atop Red Cat’s drones and… https://t.co/cvbhq6cfSm" / XNATO - News: Ukraine joins NATO counter-drone exercise for first time, 10-Sep.-2024The Drone Wars: You Are Not Prepared | The Corbett Report(34) Truth Seeker on X: "Palantir aired this commercial during the Army vs Navy game showing drones being released from a ship..... Further proof this is all a psyop... https://t.co/ORT4XyPeQA" / XPeter Thiel: Palantir, Israel Agree Strategic Partnership for Battle Tech - Bloomberg‘Lavender’: The AI machine directing Israel’s bombing spree in GazaIsraeli Company Is Hawking Its Self-Launching Drone System to U.S. PoliceThe People's Reset - The People's Reset: Mexico 2025New TabWith Fluoride Back in the News, Americans Are Once Again Being Told to "Trust the Science"Fluoride Trial Archives - The Last American Vagabond
