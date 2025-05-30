Pathologist Arne Burkhardt Final Interview – Revealing the Grave Dangers of mRNA Vaccines

(Originally published on The Last American Vagabond 12/23/23)

Today commemorates two years since the unexpected passing of pathologist Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt. As one of the first doctors in the world to conduct histopathological examination of the tissue samples from patients vaccinated for COVID-19, he provided invaluable evidence of the dangers of mRNA technology.

Given the renewed focus on mRNA vaccination in recent weeks, The Last American Vagabond has decide to revisit Taylor Hudak’s interview with Prof. Arne Burkhardt, in what became his final, extensive English-language interview.

In early 2021, after receiving numerous requests to conduct second-opinion autopsies on individuals who died suddenly and unexpectedly after COVID-19 vaccination, Prof. Burkhardt embarked on a study in which he examined the tissue samples of vaccinated persons. He determined that in the majority of cases, and with a high degree of certainty, the vaccine attributed to the death or disease in the patient. His findings further substantiated the professional medical hypotheses of several doctors and scientists, who had been warning of the potential harms of the mRNA injections.

Prof. Burkhardt was an exceptionally skilled doctor and scientist who, even in death, continues to have a lasting impact. His pathological work has been replicated by doctors in the US, the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Japan. His findings continue to be featured in notable works including "The Pfizer Papers," "Geimpft – gestorben" and "Thorn in the Flesh - How the Corona "Vaccine"-Induced Spike Protein Causes Damage." His research remains an area of study for several prominent physicians and scientists including Dr. Robert Chandler, Dr. Ute Kruger, Dr. Walter Lang, Dr. Michael Palmer, and others.

During his final years, in particular, he touched the lives of so many on an international scale. He provided answers to those who lost loved ones suddenly and unexpectedly, he helped the sick seek out medical treatment through proper diagnosis and he informed the public of the grave dangers of mRNA technology. He did all of this at his own risk and personal sacrifice.

Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt was a remarkable man of integrity and bravery, who not only greatly contributed to our understanding of mRNA technology, but who set the standard high for how all doctors should practice.

