Derrick Broze Interview - The Slow Change Into Digital ID, Budding Technocracy & A Fluoride Win

Written by Ryan Cristián
The Last American Vagabond
Apr 10, 2025
3
6
Transcript

Joining me today is Derrick Broze, here to discuss his recent articles for TLAV, and to discuss a major shift in the water fluoridation conversation, specifically as it pertains to Houston. We also discuss the looming threat of a technocratic future, and the many ways this future is currently becoming a reality, most obvious of which is the currently growing digital ID infrastructure and the surreptitious and deceptive way this early step is being rolled out.

Source Links:

Fluoride Trial Archives - The Last American Vagabond(25) Derrick Broze on X: "Important hero and whistleblower in the fluoride infowar." / X(25) Derrick Broze on X: "This is a good move. HHS Secretary Kennedy &amp; EPA Admin Lee Zeldin Announce Review of Fluoride Science Today, at an event in Salt Lake City, Utah, with U.S. Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator https://t.co/vuV0fcJfKv" / XTrump officials quietly move to reverse bans on toxic ‘forever chemicals’ | PFAS | The GuardianCNN Environment News: Dioxin DangersRFK Pushes MMR Jab, Trump's Yemen War Crime, American Killed By Israel & Weaponized DeportationThe SAVE Act, REAL ID & ID2020 - Using The #TwoPartyIllusion & The Election To Usher In Digital IDsNew Tab- The Conscious Resistance NetworkWho Runs the Pyramid of Power? Derrick Broze on Redacted - The Conscious Resistance NetworkRitualistic Sex Abuse Charges Dismissed Against Admitted Child Abuser David HamblinReal ID, Voter ID & Digital ID: The Future of American IdentificationDOGE: Is Efficiency a Gateway to Technocracy?The Technocratic Regime Change: Under The Guise Of Freedom Technocrats Are Slowly Taking ControlNew TabMeet The Peter Thiel Acolytes in Donald Trump's 2nd AdministrationMeet the Man Whose Philosophy Has Influenced Peter Thiel and the TechnocratsDonald Trump, Peter Thiel, and the Technocrats'You Can't Hide': Elon Musk & SpaceX Are Helping US Intelligence Build the World's Largest Spy Satellite NetworkNew TabOperation Enduring Freedom: The United States Opium Trade

Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated:
www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation
(3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

The Last American Vagabond Substack
The Last American Vagabond
The Last American Vagabond is a podcast dedicated to discussing all the topics that you will not hear in mainstream media, with in-depth analysis of just about every conspiracy you can think of, a rundown of the week's most undiscussed yet important news, and our favorite: Conspiracy Freestyle. And remember, do not take our word for it, DO Your Own Research!
