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Dissolution Of Informed Consent, Zionism Is Racism & Israel Loses Control Of Oct. 7 Narrative In Israel
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Dissolution Of Informed Consent, Zionism Is Racism & Israel Loses Control Of Oct. 7 Narrative In Israel

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The Last American Vagabond
Jan 25, 2024

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/25/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble");   Rumble("play", {"video":"v46p3ef","div":"rumble_v46p3ef"}); TLAV Music: https://soundcloud.com/the-last-american-vagabond Money Game Video: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/Money-Game-HB.mp4   Bitcoin Donations Are Appreciated: www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/bitcoin-donation (3FSozj9gQ1UniHvEiRmkPnXzHSVMc68U9f)

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