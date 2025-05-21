Grant Ellman Interview – Revolution Through Music

Joining me today is the very talented musician, Grant "Prezence" Ellman, here to discuss a very important part of what is often referred to as the "truth community" (of which Grant is very much a part) and that is the incredible impact that music can have, especially when used to present difficult, unpopular, or highly disputed truth. Musicians, as well as comedians, have a way of reaching people while their guard is down, and allowing them to consider if not process something they might have otherwise rejected. This can, and often is, abused by those in power, but there are those like Grant who are working tirelessly to break through with their message of truth, hope, and resilience by using their incredible talents, and often giving it away for free. Grant and I discuss his work, how he got into music, and why he is so passionate about helping people see beyond the propaganda. We also discuss many of his personal views on current events and perspectives on the future.
Source Links:
(20) Derrick Broze on X: "Prezence, 33 | TAXATION IS THEFT | Official Music & Lyric Video Brand new song from Prezence featuring 33! CREDITS: PRODUCTION, VOCALS, MIX, MASTER, FILM & EDIT BY GRANT PREZENCE ELLMAN LYRICS BY 33 | DERRICK BROZE https://t.co/zdSyle9pLG" / X
(17) Prezence Music (@prezencemusic) / X
On this Alfacast: Multi-instrumentalist, vocalist and producer, Grant 'Prezence' Ellman.
(1) Prezence | PSYOP | Official Music & Lyric Video - YouTube
(1) Prezence | Scam | Official Music Video - YouTube
