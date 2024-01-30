Full Hostage Exchange Refused By Israel, Undercover Assassinations In West Bank & Will US Bomb Iran?

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/30/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. !function(r,u,m,b,l,e){r._Rumble=b,r[b]||(r[b]=function(){(r[b]._=r[b]._||[]).push(arguments);if(r[b]._.length==1){l=u.createElement(m),e=u.getElementsByTagName(m)[0],l.async=1,l.src="https://rumble.com/embedJS/u2q643"+(arguments[1].video?'.'+arguments[1].video:'')+"/?url="+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+"&args="+encodeURIComponent(JSON.stringify([].slice.apply(arguments))),e.parentNode.insertBefore(l,e)}})}(window, document, "script", "Rumble"); Rumble("play", {"video":"v47rx03","div":"rumble_v47rx03"}); Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (35) lion2012 on X: "@sospunjab https://t.co/VLreOANrYf" / X (37) Scott Ritter on X: "@LindseyGrahamSC And what will you tell the relatives of the hundreds or thousands of Americans that would inevitably lose their lives if your psychotic fantasy of retribution were to play out? We have no legitimate right to be in Syria. The anti-ISIS mission is a cover for a regime change…" / X Syria’s Rukban Now Little More Than A US-Controlled Concentration Camp – And The Pentagon Won’t Let Refugees Leave Eva Bartlett Interview - The US-Run al-Rukban Internment Camp In Syria & The Similarities To Gaza Israel Attacks Syria From US-Controlled Area, US Tells Syria Leave Golan Heights & Al-Rukban Torture Biden says he has decided US response to Jordan attack Iraq orders militias to fully integrate into state security forces - Al-Monitor: Independent, trusted coverage of the Middle East (37) Khalissee on X: "Here's the Pentagon admitting it's got no evidence Iran was behind the attack which killed three US troops, but America is blaming Iran regardless. Remember this if Iran is bombed by Biden tonight. https://t.co/VAdonnZP0w" / X JOrdan says the drone attack was in Syria - Brave Search Jordan Condemns Attack That Killed US Troops At Border Outpost | Barron's Justice Department Indicts Iranian Drug Lord in Alleged Plot to Assassinate US Residents New Tab (37) Mossad Commentary on X: "A facial recognition system scans the mob that flees the battle zones through the axis that the IDF allows. You have to go four by four, the system cross-references facial data with the artificial intelligence and thus far hundreds of terrorists have been caught In the background… https://t.co/1nwXMFIiXf" / X ‘A mass assassination factory’: Inside Israel’s calculated bombing of Gaza (6) Grandfather suing Sunglass Hut, Macy's following arrest - YouTube (2) Mossad Commentary on X: "Terrorists killed in Khan Yunis https://t.co/53AUnZLUx9" / X (22) X (4) PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 on X: "@MOSSADil This picture is from northern Gaza, not Khan Yunis, and these are civilians who were kidnapped from an UNRWA shelter https://t.co/TPOs57fUai" / X (38) 𝐶𝑜𝑟𝑟𝑖𝑛𝑒✨ on X: "@DrEliDavid “What we have learned is that you can’t put any reliance on Israeli accounts of events. They routinely misrepresent civilians as militants to justify attacking them.” — Father of a volunteer killed by the IDF https://t.co/0HbXKTUNaD" / X New Tab (39) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "Israeli undercover forces dressed as women and medics storm West Bank hospital, killing 3. A hospital spokesperson said there was no exchange of fire, indicating that it was a targeted killing. #WarCrimes https://t.co/NdnJmypeUb" / X (37) MilPol on X: "@ladydiaphanous @Fahad_Heaven @TLAVagabond 3 less rapists. https://t.co/MQZGyqo3be" / X (36) Medical Aid for Palestinians on X: "As well as increased attacks on healthcare in the West Bank,