Gain-Of-Function’s Newest “Brain Virus” & Genetically Engineered Proteins To Control… Everything

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (1/16/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (28) Igor Chudov 🐭 on X: "A study is making its rounds on the Internet, proclaiming the extreme effectiveness of COVID vaccines in children and adolescents, raises more questions than it answers. Thread below - your thoughts will also be appreciated. 🧵👇 Study: https://t.co/Li8W7KXKWE" / X Real-World Effectiveness of BNT162b2 Against Infection and Severe Diseases in Children and Adolescents | Annals of Internal Medicine (31) Dr Aseem Malhotra on X: "BREAKING: SUNDAY EXPRESS Study confirms biggest cause of ‘alarming surge’ in excess deaths in U.K. is cardiovascular Prof @carlheneghan ‘these deaths CANNOT be explained by covid, ..’ ‘Leading cardiologist’ says covid mRNA vaccine could be behind excess deaths 🔥 🔥 🔥… https://t.co/NwnbbFKEb6" / X Cancer Is Striking More Young People, and Doctors Are Alarmed and Baffled - WSJ Mystery brain illness baffles Canadian doctors as cases spread in young people | The US Sun (55) Sal the Agorist on X: "MAGAs dismissal of the vaccine-genocide is their Benghazi- “What does it even matter anymore!?” moment - only on a much larger scale. Also, note Tim’s emotional reaction & how he ends discussion of the topic. Classic symptoms of cognitive dissonance… https://t.co/1VJNHxW1Pk" / X Screen Shot 2024-01-16 at 2.52.52 PM.png (2554×1368) (83) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "If they’re telling you that “mis & disinformation” are a bigger threat that their other illusory issues like climate change, it’s means we are about to see a huge censorship push. This is why it’s important to never self censor. Stand your ground. https://t.co/BHKLo3lQma" / X As WEF Prepares for 54th Annual Meeting International Activist Movements Offer Alternative Vision of 2030 (21) Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 on X: "Holy moly. This study shows that after three months the vaccine effectiveness of Pfizer & Moderna against Omicron is actually negative. Pfizer customers are 76.5% more likely and Moderna customers are 39.3% more likely to be infected than unvaxxed people. https://t.co/wPgAwG8BW3 https://t.co/3Oh3IJSVIk" / X Vaccine effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 infection with the Omicron or Delta variants following a two-dose or booster BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 vaccination series: A Danish cohort study | medRxiv New Tab (75) Clandestine on X: "⚠️Bioweapons Alert⚠️ Russian MFA, via the MoD, have once again accused the US of creating “artificially managed epidemics” violating the Biological Weapons Convention and are demanding UN investigation! This comes as “Pathogen X” is being discussed at the WEF!" / X Ukraine Has Biological Research Facilities, Concerned Russian Forces May Seek To Gain Control: US - YouTube Dr. John Campbell - New brain virus Lethal Infection of Human ACE2-Transgenic Mice Caused by SARS-CoV-2-related Pangolin Coronavirus GX_P2V(short_3UTR) | bioRxiv (23) Lymphocytic Infiltration in the Heart Muscle, Thyroid Gland and Lung Following COVID-19 Injections On the pathogenesis of turbo cancer induced by COVID-19 mRNA vaccines: a hypothesis – Doctors for COVID Ethics (67) Brook Hines 🙈 nakba noticer on X: "@JuneauNana @PierreKory @RWMaloneMD @P_McCulloughMD @miserablelib @kurtmetzger @CultureShlock @DueDissidence sharing this just to show what neuro degeneration and “white eyes” look like in living animals this is Zombie Deer Disease, caused by prions like Mad Cow. it’s NOT what Campbell is talking about—it’s just a visualization of brain disease https://t.co/2iYySZWhep" / X