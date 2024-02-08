Haiti Fights To End Western Exploitation, Congo Continues To Be Manipulated & Israel Defeated Itself

Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours (2/8/24). As always, take the information discussed in the video below and research it for yourself, and come to your own conclusions. Anyone telling you what the truth is, or claiming they have the answer, is likely leading you astray, for one reason or another. Stay Vigilant. Video Source Links (In Chronological Order): (59) LastAmericanVagabond on X: "Sure. Or it started decades ago and is blatantly obvious and has been admitted to countless times. Either or. https://t.co/eTWHy9vKF3 https://t.co/4zfBbQW4Mf" / X Is Smart Dust Already In Use On The Population & Was "COVID-19" An Attempted Experimental Next Step? Silent killer fungal infection spreading 'rapidly' through US | Express.co.uk Pfizer Experimenting In Gaza, Your Digital ID Is Just The Beginning & Gaza "Evacuation" Begins Soon (43) מיטל יסעור on X: "לאור מספר מקרים של חיילים שנפצעו בעזה ושסובלים מזיהום פטרייתי, לאחרונה ביקשו רופאים במספר בתי חולים לייבא לארץ תרופה ניסיונית לטיפול בפטריות של חברת פייזר בשם Fosmanogepix כאשר באחד המקרים היא מיועדת לטיפול בחייל פצוע קשה שמאושפז בטיפול נמרץ בשיבא." / X (43) Ehden (#PfizerLeak/#MonkeyBusiness/#COptiGate) 🌟 on X: "12/ This brings us back to #Fosmanogepix. Which hospitals are now asking to approve the use of this drug on soldiers? I'll tell you: 1) Sheba Medical Center 2) Rambam Medical Center 3) Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center WHY? BECAUSE ALL TOOK PART OF THE PHASE-2 TRIALS OF THE DRUG! https://t.co/m9fSNGlLD3" / X As soldier with fungal infection dies, fears grow of Gaza diseases spreading into Israel | The Times of Israel (10) Muhammad Shehada on X: "4\ Israeli sources say the most likely origin of this dangerous fungus may be in soil contaminated with sewage water in Gaza Israel's destruction of infrastructure & cutting fuel & electricity to Gaza raise the likelihood of more such infections https://t.co/HHhjKw7Ghr" / X (36) Mossad Commentary on X: "IDF soldier who contracted a dangerous fungus in Gaza - has passed tonight." / X Doctor shares crucial information on 'mystery respiratory virus' going around (45) Kevin McKernan on X: "Spike mRNA and protein found in placentas. https://t.co/K2CrM0vyvT https://t.co/XxSIlNKvQz" / X "Transplacental Transmission of the COVID-19 Vaccine mRNA: Evidence from Placental, Maternal and Cord Blood Analyses Post-Vaccination" New Tab Journalists Criticize Tucker Carlson Over Putin Interview (26) Fiorella Isabel on X: "Jen Psaki labels Tucker a “conspiracy theorist” for actually interviewing Putin in Russia while she sits in DC lying & rewriting history, interviewing pre-selected State Dept guests, asking pre-selected State Dept limited questions, & pushing for more war via CIA talking points,… https://t.co/PWx4fwfclQ" / X (75) Eva Karene Bartlett on X: "During an interview, Amanpour thrust a photo of Aleppo boy Omran Daqneesh at Sergei Lavrov & implied Russia had injured him in a bombing? There was no airstrike. I interviewed the family. Amanpour? No. ... She wonders why she can't get an interview? 🤔🤡" / X (28) Kevork Almassian🇸🇾🇦🇲 on X: "Because you have a track record of not really doing journalism but rather delivering threatening messages from the American deep state. https://t.co/Pbxh6ZmfZk" / X (27) Brian Krassenstein on X: "BREAKING: The European Union is said to be seeking sanctions and a "travel ban" against Tucker Carlson for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. I never thought I would be defending Tucker Carlson so much within a period of a couple days, but once again, if you… https://t.co/F7S7lKl3a5" / X EU debunks viral claims it is considering sanctions on Tucker Carlson over his interview with Putin | Euronews (43) Dr. Eli David on X: "I see all the outrage for @TuckerCarlson interviewing Putin.